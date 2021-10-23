How to get the Zither instrument in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact players can acquire the Floral Zither in the 'Tuned to the World's Sounds' event.

It's specifically a reward for Travelers who obtain at least 600 points in "Where to Next?" on Normal Mode. Tuned to the World's Sounds is an event where the player plays a musical instrument known as a Zither. The goal is to score enough points to hit certain thresholds to unlock rewards.

This event's gameplay is simple for players who've played music rhythm games in the past. Those unfamiliar with the concept must press a key within a time interval to gain some points. Genshin Impact's recent event also has players holding the key in some challenges to mix things up.

How to obtain the Floral Zither in Genshin Impact

The Floral Zither appears in the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Note: The player doesn't have to do the entire event to earn the Floral Zither. The only requirement is to score at least 600 points on Normal Mode for "Where to Next?"

Every other challenge is there if players want to earn additional rewards. There are only a few days left for this event. If the player misses this performance, they will have to wait for a rerun (if it occurs).

This performance is marked on the map in this location (Image via Genshin Impact)

This performance is located north of Inazuma City. Remember, the Traveler doesn't have to complete every prior performance to gain the Floral Zither. Head to this location to do a duet with the Raiden Shogun.

As the Floral Zither is a reward for Normal Mode, select that option (it should be the only one available by this point). The player doesn't have to play perfectly to earn the items.

An example of a player scoring higher than 600 points (Image via Genshin Impact)

The above screenshot displays an example of how many points the player can achieve in this challenge. The only requirement for collecting Floral Zither and other rewards is to hit 600.

There is plenty of wiggle room for making an error. Competent players should hit the 600 point threshold by the midway point when there's a small break. Nevertheless, gamers can repeat this performance as often as they'd like to hit 600 if they haven't yet done so.

Once it's done, the game will display a score and a title (which is irrelevant to earning the Floral Zither). If they score at least 600, they can go to the event page to claim it.

The claim screen (Image via Genshin Impact)

If Travelers don't know where to find it, they should do the following:

Open up the Paimon Menu (it's the pause menu). Go to "Events." Head toward "Tuned to the World's Sounds." Click on "Performance Rewards." Hit the right arrow until the player sees a screen similar to the above photo.

They should now receive the Floral Zither, 60 Primogems, and 20,000 Mora. It's a gadget, which players can equip and play.

How the Floral Zither looks (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Genshin Impact player can play the Floral Zither. They can either use their mouse or keyboard to do so on PC. If the player prefers to use the keyboard, the following is an example of how it works on a QWERTY keyboard (from left to right):

The top row goes from "Q" to "U."

The middle row ranges from "A" to "J."

Finally, the last row starts from "Z" and goes to "M."

