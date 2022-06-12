How to perform, edit and share music in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival

A new event in Genshin Impact called "The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival" is coming in less than 24 hours. Travelers have received a letter from the Arataki Gang, notifying them of a music festival in celebration of the graduation of Kuki Shinobu.

Genshin Impact players can accept the Arataki Gang's invitation by completing the tutorial quest and talking to Genta. During the festival, Arataki Itto will give Travelers a small drum to play with. This article will explain how to play the drums and other game modes during the event.

7 songs can be unlocked over time in Genshin Impact Drumalong Festival

Talk to Genta to play the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players can start The Almighty Arataki Great and Glorious Drumalong Festival by talking to the festival ambassador Genta on Amakane Island in Inazuma city.

Blossoms of Summer Night song (Image via HoYoverse)

There are a total of seven songs in this event, and one song will be unlocked per day. Each song has three difficulties: Normal, Hard, and Pro, all of which will be unlocked simultaneously.

Travelers who complete the challenge on a higher level of difficulty will unlock all the rewards for all difficulties below it.

Tap and hold the button when a note falls on the Decision Line (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to other rhythm games in the previous version, players need to tap on the Decision Line as musical notes fall on it to get points.

If there is a long note, they need to hold the button (instead of tapping it) until the light strip on the note disappears. Make sure to release the button in time to score points.

Adjust the volume and speed of the note sound (Image via HoYoverse)

If players are not comfortable with the notes' speed, they can adjust the falling speed of the notes and the beat note sound. They can then calibrate the score in the settings based on their playing habits and device platforms.

How to edit and share music score in Drumalong Festival

A new addition to this rhythm game in Genshin Impact is players' ability to edit the beatmap in the song selection interface. This mode will be unlocked automatically after each song is released.

This new gameplay allows players to create their music scores for the event songs. There are two modes of editing in the Drumalong Festival: Normal Editing and Advanced Editing.

Normal Editing in Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

In Normal Editing mode, Genshin Impact gamers can add notes as the music is playing in the background. They need to click on the input button to add notes to the corresponding position.

Advanced Editing mode in Drumalong Festival (Image via HoYoverse)

Meanwhile, in the Advanced Editing mode, Travelers will add and edit notes according to the various reference lines in the musical scores. They can switch the type of note to add or delete existing notes. True to its name, the advanced editing mode is much more complex than the normal editing one.

Enter the share code to play other players' music scores (Image via HoYoverse)

Gamers can only share the new musical beatmaps they have created after they have challenged and reached the Discantus level on it.

By completing the challenge, the game will generate a share code, and other players can find their song by entering the share code on the event page.

Various rewards will be given after completing the event challenges in Genshin Impact. These include Primogems, the new gadget 'Arataki's Great and Glorious Drum,' Hero's Wit, and more.

