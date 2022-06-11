List of Genshin Impact 2.7 achievements and how to get them

Genshin Impact version 2.7 can be considered a filler update as there are no major changes to the content except for new characters and events. However, it still did not reduce the excitement as Yelan proved to be an excellent supporting character in the game.

Alongside the new update, there is bound to be a hidden achievement in version 2.7. This article will include all three available achievements in Genshin Impact 2.7 ande explain how players can obtain them.

How can players get the three hidden achievements in Genshin Impact 2.7?

There are only three new hidden achievements in Genshin Impact version 2.7, and players can collect them via the new Archon Quest and Perilous Trail event.

1) No Way Home

The first achievement can be obtained by breaking through the obstacles and meeting up with Xiao in Perilous Trail. Genshin Impact players can start this Archon Quest by opening the Perilous Trail event page and selecting the Danger All Around option. Of course, they need to complete the previous quests first before they are able to start the new Archon Quest.

During the quest, players will face a puzzle where they must step on the correct symbols inside the event domain and then operate a device to shine a beam of light onto the giant symbol on the floor.

2) Layers of Fear

The second achievement can be completed by escaping the mysterious space at the bottom of The Chasm successfully. The related quest for this achievement is the End of the Line quest, which can also be started from the Perilous Trail event page.

This time, another difficult puzzle will be delivered to Genshin Impact players that will require them to tinker with the Fantastic Compass and rotate the needle until it points it to another realm. Once the puzzle is completed and a cutscene has ended, they will receive the hidden achievement automatically.

3) Of Heart and Soul

The last available achievement is Of Heart and Soul, and Genshin Impact players can obtain it after completing a conversation with Xiao inside the End of the Line quest. Fortunately, there are no puzzles or tasks that need to be completed for this one.

These three secret achievements provide a total of 20 Primogems in the game. In addition, since it is only the first phase of version 2.7, there is still a chance for more hidden achievements to be added in the second phase, especially during Kuki Shinobu's Hangout Event.

Following the previous trend, there should be three achievements from one character's Hangout Event, and players can receive up to 90 Primogems by completing all endings.

