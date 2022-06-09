5 best Genshin Impact team comps with Yelan as a support character

Genshin Impact's patch 2.7 update was released a week ago with the phase I banners that introduced Yelan. Within a week, Yelan has proven herself to be a flexible character when it comes to overworld and meta team compositions.

Although Yelan was announced as a 5-star Hydro DPS, there is no shortage of options when building Yelan as a Support DPS or Burst DPS. Several theorycrafters have come up with some of the best teams for Yelan when building her for support.

The following article will discuss the five best team comps for a support-build Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best Genshin Impact teams for a support-build Yelan

5) Electro Charged (Sucrose + Beidou + Fischl)

Electro charged team with support Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

This electro-charged team is optimal for F2P players who do not have tons of 5-star characters. With a support build, Yelan provides tons of value with her Elemental Burst as her main focus.

Here is what each player provides to the team:

Sucrose: On-field battery and will trigger Electro-charged reaction with her swirl

On-field battery and will trigger Electro-charged reaction with her swirl Beidou: Off-field burst DPS and also provides some shield with burst

Off-field burst DPS and also provides some shield with burst Fischl: Battery for Beidou and to spam Electro

Battery for Beidou and to spam Electro Yelan: Hydro enabler for Electro-charged reaction

Beidou and Fischl can be replaced with other Electro-characters, but players should ideally stick with Sucrose instead of Kazuha. Unless Kazuha has the C2 constellation unlocked, Sucrose provides more value to the team in terms of EM buff and additional damage.

4) Yelan National (Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett)

The national team is a wonderful trio of 4-star characters who can provide great support to any character added to the party. With Double Hydro in the party, a support-build Yelan will consistently receive enough energy particles to have her Elemental Burst on call.

Here is what each player provides to the team:

Yelan: Off-field Hydro-application for reactions

Off-field Hydro-application for reactions Xiangling: On-field Pyro application to trigger vaporize reactions

On-field Pyro application to trigger vaporize reactions Xingqiu: Provide shield, a little bit of healing, and fast hydro application for reaction

Provide shield, a little bit of healing, and fast hydro application for reaction Bennett: Heal active characters and provide an attack buff

Yelan also has powerful passive talents that will help active characters deal more damage in Genshin Impact.

3) Walnut with Yelan (Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu)

Hu Tao walnut team with support Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

Readers shouldn't let the simplicity of this team deceive them. This is one of the best teams that players can use with Yelan as a support character. Here are the roles of each character in the team:

Hu Tao: Main DPS

Main DPS Zhongli: Provide a strong shield and ATK buff if equipped with 4-pieces of Tenacity of Milelith

Provide a strong shield and ATK buff if equipped with 4-pieces of Tenacity of Milelith Xingqiu: Yelan's battery and fast Hydro application for Vaporize reactions

Yelan's battery and fast Hydro application for Vaporize reactions Yelan: Burst DPS to help Hutao trigger powerful reactions

Players can also use Mona as an alternative and a battery instead of Xingqiu if they want to put Xingqiu in a different team.

2) Raiden Yelan National (Raiden + Xiangling + Bennett)

Raiden National is one of the most-used meta teams in both the Sprial Abyss and the overworld of Genshin Impact. Although the trio of Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett is called the national team, players can replace Xingqiu with Yelan to provide the same value to the team.

Here are the roles of all the characters in the party:

Raiden: Battery for the entire team and applies Electro for reactions

Battery for the entire team and applies Electro for reactions Xiangling: Off-field Pyro DPS

Off-field Pyro DPS Yelan: Provide Hydro application for powerful reactions

Provide Hydro application for powerful reactions Bennett: Healer and team buffer

Since Raiden is an excellent unit when it comes to recharging Elemental Burst for the entire party with her own Skills and Bursts, a support build Yelan will be able to spam her Elemental Burst.

1) Single-Target Vape (Yoimiya + Yunjin + Bennett)

Best team for single target enemies with support Yelan (Image via Genshin Impact)

This is one of the best teams players can build for Yelan that excels at single target damage. Here are the roles that each character in the party performs:

Yoimiya: Main DPS and for fast Pyro application

Main DPS and for fast Pyro application Yelan: Support DPS, fast Hydro application for vaporize reactions

Support DPS, fast Hydro application for vaporize reactions Yunjin: Provides shield and buffs normal attacks

Provides shield and buffs normal attacks Bennett: Team healer and buffer

Yoimiya and Yelan work harmoniously as they both rely on ranged attacks to deal the highest possible damage. Players can also replace Yunjin with Zhongli for a stronger shield and shredding resistance.

Further pairing this with Yelan's elemental burst and her powerful passive talents, the team can deal extremely high vaporized damage to single targets in Genshin Impact.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far