5 best teams to fight single-target enemies in Genshin Impact

There is no shortage of good Genshin Impact teams that can handle single-target enemies. More often than not, being able to easily defeat a single-target enemy means that the team has to be capable of defeating a boss in a short amount of time. This trait is especially valuable in the Spiral Abyss, where time is of the essence.

Some of these teams also do great against mobs of enemies, so Genshin Impact players shouldn't think that they are typecasted into one role. For the sake of diversity, this article mentions several team comps that focus on different hypercarries.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

5 of the best teams to defeat single-target enemies in Genshin Impact

1) Eula + Fischl + Diona + Beidou

Eula is great at single-target damage but isn't as splashable as some Travelers might think. Any boss with moments of invulnerability can potentially nullify a significant portion of her damage. If worst comes to worst, you can swap out Eula to instantly deal burst damage right before the enemy becomes invulnerable.

However, a player with good mechanics and timing can easily take advantage of Eula's high damage potential. This particular team comp is F2P-friendly, so it's a great team for single-target bosses.

Eula deals a lot of physical damage and appreciates the Superconduct Elemental Reaction, reducing an enemy's Physical RES by 40%.

Fischl applies easy Electro DMG, Diona provides sustain and Energy, while Beidou deals an underrated amount of damage. The next few Genshin Impact teams are much easier to use (although they won't necessarily have as much burst).

2) Itto + Zhongli + Albedo + Gorou

Three 5-stars is a bit of an investment, but this team is exceptional when it comes to defeating single-target foes.

Itto is the main DPS of the team, Zhongli provides great shields, Albedo is a good Geo battery and damage dealer, while Gorou is terrific Geo support. Mono Geo is a viable team comp that is capable of wiping the floor with some of the Spiral Abyss's toughest challenges.

Ideally, the player will get Itto enough Energy in each rotation (which isn't hard with Albedo and Gorou). The playstyle is pretty simple, although efficient Genshin Impact players will want to learn how to do animation cancels and buffer upcoming attacks.

3) Ayaka + Sucrose + Diona + Mona

Not only does this team comp excel in making short work of single-target enemies, but it also does very well in handling mobs. Freeze teams tend to excel in the latter category, but this particular team comp is designed with a single-target focus in mind. Ayaka is the primary DPS, Diona provides sustain and is a battery, while Sucrose is another battery who can boost the team's damage.

Mona provides Hydro application and buffs her team's damage while being a 5-star character that players can get on any character Event Wish in Genshin Impact. Hence, it's not as much of an investment as one might think. Not to mention, Ayaka does very well with the F2P sword, Amenoma Kageuchi.

Ayaka's Elemental Burst does an incredible amount of damage to most bosses, and its slow movement is a benefit rather than a detriment here. Having two good batteries on this Genshin Impact team also ensures that Ayaka should always have enough Energy.

4) Hu Tao + Yelan or Xingqiu + Zhongli + Yun Jin

Players who don't have Yelan can easily use Xingqiu in her place, as either Hydro unit can easily let Hu Tao apply Vaporize against her foes.

Zhongli has the best shields in Genshin Impact, which means that Hu Tao almost never has to worry about dying unless the player plays poorly. Yun Jin simply boosts Normal Attack DMG (and can boost Normal Attack Speed if at C6).

Together, this team consistently destroys the hardest single-target DPS-checks in Genshin Impact. The hard part is learning particular animation cancels for efficiency's sake, but that's something Travelers can practice doing until they master it.

5) Raiden National (Raiden Shogun + Bennett + Xiangling + Xingqiu)

One of the most popular teams for the Raiden Shogun is also one of the best for handling single-target enemies in Genshin Impact. It's incredibly F2P-friendly, as the only 5-star on this team is the Raiden Shogun.

The three 4-star characters are Bennett, Xiangling, and Xingqiu, all of whom are available via Paimon's Bargains. Thus, it's easy to C6 these characters compared to other team comps.

Both Xiangling and Raiden are the primary sources of damage on this team, with Bennett providing a good ATK buff and healing. Meanwhile, Xingqiu provides excellent Hydro application and damage reduction.

This team has been a top-tier choice for Raiden Shogun mains since her debut, and it doesn't appear to be slowing down any time soon.

