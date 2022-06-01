5 reasons to roll for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Yelan is the newest character in Genshin Impact, and she's absolutely worth spending Primogems on. She has certain attributes that make her an excellent investment. If one wishes to get her, they should know that they would have to spend 28,800 Primogems (at most) to get her, thanks to how Pity and 50:50s work.

Some Travelers won't have to spend that much to get her, so they shouldn't be dissuaded by the high number (that's only the maximum, after all).

Yelan has several reasons that make her worthwhile.

5 great reasons to spend your Primogems on Yelan in Genshin Impact

1) Works excellently with HP% artifacts

Normally, HP artifacts don't synergize well with DPS units' damage potential. Yelan is an exception to that general rule, meaning that Travelers can throw on some HP% artifacts on her.

For those that don't know, Yelan has several abilities that play off her Max HP, such as:

Charged Attack (only when Breakthrough is active)

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Turn Control Passive

Hence, it wouldn't be considered trolling if the player had some HP% main stats or substats on her artifacts in Genshin Impact.

Building Yelan is more straightforward as a result, as players can use old throwaway HP-related Emblem of Severed Fate artifacts that other characters wouldn't want.

2) Unique Charged Attack mechanics in Genshin Impact

An example of how the bracelet would look like while the effect is active (Image via miHoYo)

Yelan has a unique feature known as Breakthrough, which essentially speeds up her Charged Attack, gives it more AOE, and makes the damage scale off her Max HP. To use it, Genshin Impact players either have to be out of combat for five seconds or use her Elemental Skill to reset it.

Either way, it can deal a good amount of damage and is much faster than other bow users' Charged Attacks. Genshin Impact players don't have to manually count to know when it will be active. They just need to pay attention to her bracelet on her right arm. If it's glowing, it means Breakthrough is active.

3) Her Elemental Skill makes her move quickly

It's fast and not at all intensive to use for moving around quickly (Image via miHoYo)

Most of Yelan's kit is interesting in some way, shape, or form. Her Elemental Skill allows her to sprint for up to three seconds in any direction. If one wishes to turn around while using it, they're free to do so. Its versatility makes it useful for general exploration, as the player can cover a good amount of distance without consuming any stamina.

On a similar note, it also allows Yelan to reposition when in an unfavorable combat situation. It isn't just a movement option, either. Travelers can use it to deal a deceptively impressive amount of damage that scales off her HP, and its hit detection is pretty generous.

Her Elemental Skill can also reset her Breakthrough chance if she marks a foe (34% chance), which is relevant to the previous reason.

4) Elemental Burst is good for off-field Hydro DMG

Travelers will get used to this little cut-in (Image via miHoYo)

Yelan's Elemental Burst lasts for 15 seconds in Genshin Impact. During that time, the active character's Normal Attacks will receive some extra Hydro DMG that scales off of Yelan's Max HP. It has a cooldown of 18 seconds, so Travelers would only have a three-second downtime if they can quickly get Yelan 70 Energy.

The Hydro damage can only happen once every second, making it easier to play around. This ability follows the active character, so it's not confined to a specific area like many other off-field abilities in Genshin Impact. Not to mention, the next reason is tied to this Elemental Burst.

5) Adapt With Ease Passive

This Talent, as it appears in her character screen in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Yelan's last Passive, Adapt With Ease, basically buffs the active character's damage by 1% at first before receiving an extra 3.5% damage every second. It caps to 50% additional damage, which would take nearly the entire Elemental Burst's duration to achieve.

Having 50% extra damage at the end has a great deal of potential, and that's not even getting to how even the tiny buff at the beginning helps a lot.

If the player can plan around some burst damage at the end, that extra damage is a godsend. Keep in mind that it isn't limited to any specific form of damage, so Genshin Impact players can use that buff on anything. Its versatility is helpful for most types of players, including casuals who are unlikely to min-max every little detail.

Yelan is a character that many Genshin Impact players will inevitably want, for either this reason, the previous ones or just because of her cool aesthetic.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

