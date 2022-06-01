Is Yelan worth wishing for in Genshin Impact 2.7?

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Yelan has finally been released, and players can add her to their teams. Yelan is an amazing 5-star option, able to provide a ton of extra Hydro damage along with a ton of utility for her team. Those who have been waiting for Yelan's release definitely won't be disappointed by her strength or value.

Fans can find out more about why Yelan is worth summoning here, and how she can help benefit their teams. Yelan is one of the game's best supports released recently, and players definitely won't want to miss out.

Genshin Impact: Is Yelan worth spending Primogems on?

Genshin Impact players may be worried that Yelan is all flash, but she definitely brings a ton of power and utility to back up her stylish design. She is one of the game's best Hydro supports, allowing fans to diversify their team compositions even more.

Thanks to her ability to apply a ton of Hydro from anywhere on the field, team compositions like the National team or Pyro carries like Hu Tao can benefit immensely from her.

Ayikun | C6 Qiqi Main @AyikunTV C0 Yelan

R1 Aqua Simulacra

Elemental Skill Level 9 can do this amount of damage



Should I crown her? C0 YelanR1 Aqua SimulacraElemental Skill Level 9 can do this amount of damageShould I crown her? https://t.co/LaFoPlsyH2

While she is an amazing support on her own, Yelan can also dish out a surprising amount of damage to enemies. All of her skills and a majority of her damage scales entirely off of her Max HP.

Yelan is the only character in Genshin to have full HP% scaling, and it means that the more health she has, the more damage she can do.

This scaling also makes Yelan a lot easier to build than most characters, as she can utilize a wider variety of artifact pieces thanks to her reliance on the HP% stat. Yelan can take advantage of several different artifact sets, including the Heart of Depth and Noblesse Oblige set, along with the Emblem of Severed Fate.

Yelan can utilize a variety of weapons quite well, and players won't have a hard time maximizing her damage.

Gaussian BLNhurGG✩セルヒオ @GgNhur Yelan's skill does more damage than I thought. O.O Yelan's skill does more damage than I thought. O.O https://t.co/jzIu5wtksB

Yelan has some of the best passive abilities in the game, with her second ascension passive allowing her to boost her team's damage by an insane amount. The Adapt With Ease passive activates once Yelan's Elemental Burst takes effect, and as long as it is active, the main character on the field will deal 1% more damage, and that increases by 3.5% every second.

The maximum is 50%, which is an insane boost.

Yelan can be slotted into many teams, as she can provide crowd control and tons of Hydro particles with her Elemental Skill and off-field Hydro application. She can also inflict damage with her Elemental Burst.

She is a great fit for teams like the Raiden National or Ayaka Freeze team, and those who feel like they could use another Xingqiu for their Spiral Abyss will definitely want to pick up Yelan from the banner.

Genshin Impact's newest 5-star character Yelan is an amazing choice, and she provides her teams with so much utility that fans won't want to miss out on her.

