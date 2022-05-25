Yelan or Xiao: Which Genshin Impact character is better for you?

Genshin Impact's newest banners may present players with a difficult choice, as they'll need to pick between two powerful 5-star characters. Yelan and Xiao are great options for a team, and choosing the correct one can save players a ton of Primogems.

Thanks to their vastly different roles, it is a lot easier to define which character fans should select for the new banners.

Gamers can find out which character is better suited for their teams here and make sure they pick the right 5-star during 2.7.

Genshin Impact 2.7: Should users pick Yelan or Xiao

Genshin Impact 2.7's first set of banners has two powerful 5-star characters for players to pick from, and taking a decision is tough.

The first banners contain Yelan and Xiao, two unique characters who serve vastly different roles in a team. Gamers who plan to summon a character from these banners will want to analyze their teams to make the best selection. Here are some pros:

Why users should pick Yelan

EiLatte @SimpForEiMiko



Yelan gameplay She shoot, she kick, n she pull the bow back but the most important is she brushes it off like it’s nothing.



Cr: UBatcha /Genshin Leak/Yelan gameplay She shoot, she kick, n she pull the bow back but the most important is she brushes it off like it’s nothing.Cr: UBatcha /Genshin Leak/ Yelan gameplay She shoot, she kick, n she pull the bow back but the most important is she brushes it off like it’s nothing. 😭😭😭😭Cr: UBatcha https://t.co/KCLT1HBhkD

Yelan is a strong 5-star choice for players who need a Hydro character on their teams, as she can fill multiple roles in a team composition. This character is a 5-star Hydro archer who can deal a ton of damage and scales off of Max HP.

Yelan can perform as a Main DPS, a Sub-DPS, or as an Enabler, thanks to her off-field Hydro application. She fills one of the game's most important roles as an Enabler, as the Hydro element is one of the strongest for any team combination.

enzo. @mlmGorou // genshin leaks



yelan's burst is so pretty, my god?? // genshin leaksyelan's burst is so pretty, my god?? https://t.co/JOf2IrI37Y

Yelan's Elemental Burst makes her almost invaluable for many of Genshin Impact's strongest teams as it performs similarly to Xingqiu's Elemental Burst. This means that users will be able to flex her in teams in place of Xingqiu, opening the possibility of multiple Hydro enabled teams in a single Spiral Abyss run.

This fact alone definitely makes Yelan worth grabbing from the banner.

Why gamers should pick Xiao

Xiao is a strong 5-star Anemo Polearm user who is best suited for the Main DPS role. Xiao can deal an insane amount of Anemo damage during his Elemental Burst. His damage hits in a wide AOE, making him an excellent pick for clearing out groups of enemies.

Xiao has gotten quite a bit stronger in the last few updates, thanks to the addition of a new artifact set tailored for his playstyle.

Jean @7etsuno Showcase of my Xiao, HIS DAMAGE IS SO INSAAAANE Showcase of my Xiao, HIS DAMAGE IS SO INSAAAANE https://t.co/jFNfYah4Ej

Players who need a strong Main DPS carry will want to summon Xiao with their Primogems, as he can carry a team through the Spiral Abyss with ease. However, if fans have plenty of DPS carries, Xiao may not be the best choice, as he can't fill many other roles well.

His reliance on buffers and lack of Elemental Reactions may also be a reason not to summon him. Still, Xiao is a great damage dealer, and Genshin Impact fans won't want to overlook him.

Genshin Impact's next banners will bring some strong 5-stars to choose from, and picking between Xiao and Yelan is down to what roles players need filled.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's personal opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer