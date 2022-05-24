Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New Fischl and Diluc skin names revealed

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks have revealed more information about Diluc and Fischl's upcoming skins. These skins will likely be released alongside the return of the Golden Apple Archipelago. This summer event is one of the game's most beloved, and players will definitely enjoy returning to these shimmering islands once again.

It seems like a lot will change during this rerun, with a massive castle being added to the archipelago. Fans of the two characters can find out more about these skins here, along with the new names for the upcoming outfits.

Note: The information below is based on leaks, and miHoYo has revealed no official information so far.

Genshin Impact 2.8 leaks: New skins for Diluc and Fischl

Diluc's Skin name - Red Dead of Night

Fischl's Skin name - Ein Immernachtstraum

The names for Genshin Impact's newest set of skins have been revealed, and they sound unlike anything released in the game so far. These skins are for Diluc and Fischl, two characters from Mondstadt who are quite popular in the community.

Fischl's skin is known as Ein Immernachtstraum, while Diluc's skin is named Red Dead of Night. The two skins are set to arrive during the Golden Apple Archipelago and will likely tie in to the new event.

By sacred decree of die Mitternachtsphantasie hath you been led to the throne of the Prinzessin der Verurteilung!



— (Oz) What mein Fräulein means to say is that it's a nice day, and she'd like to ask you to go out for a stroll with her.



By sacred decree of die Mitternachtsphantasie hath you been led to the throne of the Prinzessin der Verurteilung!

— (Oz) What mein Fräulein means to say is that it's a nice day, and she'd like to ask you to go out for a stroll with her.

#GenshinImpact

While Fischl's fashion style has always been unique, Diluc has dressed rather modestly in the past. It will be interesting to see how his outfit will change with the new skin.

These two skins should be released during the summer return to the Archipelago, but unlike the last set of summer skins, their names are not as straightforward. Diluc's skin is a mystery, but Fischl's skin name seems to mean "An Evernight's Dream" in German.

Diluc's skin is said to be one of the most detailed so far, though leaks have yet to reveal its appearance. An early version of its art was found in the 2.8 beta, and Diluc looks to be in a combat stance, likely wielding his powerful flames in battle.

This skin is rumored to have unique idle animations and particle effects at a higher price than previous skins. Fans will definitely want to make sure they have extra Genesis Crystals to pick it up when it releases.

A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. Gahei @GrepoGG @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? @Genshin_Intel Are we getting a free character?? The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status… The main event of 2.8, "A Summer Sea Sojourn" (summer islands v2), rewards an event currency (something similar to the Shiny Flotsam in 1.6).A free Fischl can be redeemed using 2000 event currency. twitter.com/GrepoGG/status…

Fischl's skin, on the other hand, looks to be more standard, releasing for free during the Golden Apple Archipelago rerun. Players will need to collect an event currency to unlock the skin, and will likely need to complete some quests and event minigames to gather it all. The free skin will have a new outfit for Fischl, though it is unlikely to change her animation or particle effects.

Genshin Impact's newest set of skins have finally had their names revealed, and fans will want to make sure they are ready to pick them up.

