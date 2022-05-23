Genshin Impact 2.7 leaks: Five star weapons and Phase-1 characters revealed

Genshin Impact 2.7's livestream revealed the game's newest upcoming banners, with some amazing 5-star characters coming during the next update.

Players can look forward to the release of Yelan, the newest 5-star Hydro archer, during the first phase, alongside Xiao, the Vigilant Yaksha. Some incredible weapons will also be coming during the first phase that can significantly boost their power.

The banners coming during 2.7 are full of incredible additions, and fans won't want to miss out. Players looking to spend their Primogems during the first half can find an overview of the update's first phase here.

Genshin Impact 2.7: First phase banners revealed

The first set of banners coming during Genshin Impact 2.7 feature some fantastic characters, including the release of Yelan, a highly anticipated 5-star.

Yelan is a 5-star Hydro archer who can bring a ton of utility to her teammates, thanks to her crowd control skills and off-field Hydro application. Players who need Hydro support won't want to miss out on pulling for her.

Xiao will also be featured during the first phase of this update for his second rerun since his initial release.

He is a 5-star Anemo polearm user and the main DPS. Xiao now holds the record for the fastest rerun in Genshin history, but given his massive role during the update's story, it only makes sense to be featured here.

Players who have missed out on him in the past may want to pick him up during this rerun, as he just received a unique artifact set that can boost his damage.

The first rotation of banners during the update will feature the same group of 4-star units, and they are all pretty useful additions to a team. Yanfei is a 4-star Pyro Catalyst DPS who can also be flexed as a healer/tank with constellations.

Barbara is a 4-star Hydro Catalyst healer who can heal a ton with the right build. Noelle is a 4-star Geo Claymore who can dish out a lot of damage while shielding and healing her allies. These three units are all decently valuable and worth summoning.

Weapon banners

The weapon banner during the first phase of Genshin Impact 2.7 will contain two powerful signature weapons that can boost the damage of their wielders significantly.

The first weapon is the Aqua Simulacra, a bow that is perfect for Yelan and provides some insane stats. The second weapon is the Primordial Jade Winged Spear, Xiao's signature polearm that provides big buffs for his damage.

Gamers who plan to summon either of these 5-star characters will want to spend some extra Primogems on their unique weapon, as it can boost their damage by an insane amount.

Genshin Impact 2.7's newest banners look to provide a ton of value, and fans won't want to miss out.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar