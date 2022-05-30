Is Genshin Impact ever coming to Nintendo Switch?

Genshin Impact fans who have played since the game launched may remember one platform that the hit title was supposed to release on but never did. Back when Genshin was first beginning to pick up steam, many players looked forward to the announced Nintendo Switch version of the game, as it would provide them with the perfect mix of portability and home console gaming.

However, as time passed, the Nintendo Switch port of the game quietly faded into the background. However, many gamers are yet to forget about it, and they can find the latest news about the Switch port here.

Genshin Impact Switch port: Is the game still coming to the Nintendo handheld?

It has almost been two years since Genshin Impact debuted on mobile devices and home computers. After a short time, the game was also added to the PlayStation line of consoles, giving fans a new way to experience the game. However, the port of the game that was originally planned for the Switch never saw the light of day.

The Nintendo Switch port of Genshin Impact was one of the first selling points of the game, and it is yet to be released. Many players considered the Switch to be the perfect place to play Genshin, as it provides all the portability of a mobile device, while also providing a full console experience. Unfortunately, information on the Nintendo Switch port has been slow and uncertain. Still, there have been some major announcements in the past few months, including a message from Mihoyo itself.

News surfaced recently that may bring some hope to players who have been patiently awaiting the game's launch on Nintendo's smash hit console. According to a source at miHoYo, the game's Switch port is still in development, and they will be releasing more information as it continues to improve and make progress. While this isn't much in the way of new information, it is still a confirmation that the port is being developed.

Many fans have speculated as to why the game's Switch port has taken so long to release, and there are several possibilities. One is a hardware issue, as the Nintendo Switch does have some problems running massive open world titles. Another is the issue of size, as Genshin Impact continues to grow with each update, and it may end up being too massive for the smaller console.

Still, many fans are patiently awaiting the day that the game will be brought to the Nintendo Switch, as it would be an amazing place to play the hit title. While there may be some issues with wireless connectivity, the ability to play in both docked and handheld mode will likely make up for any of the downsides the console offers.

Genshin Impact players continue to wait for more information on the game's Nintendo Switch port, and while the info is slow to release, it appears that the port hasn't been abandoned yet.

