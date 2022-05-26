5 best Yelan team comps to build in Genshin Impact

Yelan is a flexible Genshin Impact when it comes to good team comps, so there is no shortage of good teams to build in this regard. Travelers have plenty of options to choose from, although it should be stated that she is typically a sub-DPS who applies Hydro DMG for other characters to use in their Elemental Reactions.

Based on what several Genshin Impact theorycrafters are saying, she can fit into several good team comps, such as:

Electro-Charged

Mixed Elemental Reactions

Mono Hydro

Permafreeze

Vaporize

Different teams will excel in different situations in Genshin Impact.

Five good Yelan team comps in Genshin Impact

5) Mono Hydro (Ayato + Kokomi + Xingqiu)

A Mono Hydro example in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Mono Hydro teams have gained a little bit of popularity lately (sometimes referred to as Hydro Homies). It should go without saying that this team doesn't rely on Elemental Reactions at all and instead focuses on CRIT.

Here is what each team member provides:

Yelan: Her "Adapt With Ease" Passive buffs her teammates' DMG

Her "Adapt With Ease" Passive buffs her teammates' DMG Ayato: Main DPS

Main DPS Kokomi: Actually benefits from the Hydro Resonance's buffed heals

Actually benefits from the Hydro Resonance's buffed heals Xingqiu: Provides DMG reduction

This team won't work against enemies immune to Hydro (for obvious reasons), but it is more effective than one would think.

4) F2P Electro-Charged (Sucrose + Beidou + Fischl)

A budget F2P Electro-Charged team (Image via miHoYo)

New players who might hardly have any 5-star characters might want a cheap F2P alternative. The below team can work just fine at C0, making it useful for casual players, low spenders, and new players alike.

Here is what each team member provides:

Yelan: Applies Hydro for Electro-Charged

Applies Hydro for Electro-Charged Sucrose: Good battery, boosts the team's Elemental Mastery, and has good CC

Good battery, boosts the team's Elemental Mastery, and has good CC Beidou: Provides shields

Provides shields Fischl: Applies easy-to-spam Electro

It's a team comp that can handle large groups of enemies surprisingly well, and it's also one of the few where Yelan could reasonably be the main DPS of the team.

3) Electro-Charged (Raiden Shogun + Kujou Sara + Bennett)

An example of a good Electro-Charged team in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

Raiden Shogun is one of the most popular 5-star characters in Genshin Impact, so building a team involving her would seem like a no-brainer. Genshin Impact players should be pleased to know that this is one of the best Electro-Charged teams that one can currently build in the game.

Here is what each team member provides:

Yelan: Applies Hydro for Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara to take advantage of

Applies Hydro for Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara to take advantage of Raiden Shogun: Amazing battery, buffs the team's Elemental Bursts, and the primary DPS

Amazing battery, buffs the team's Elemental Bursts, and the primary DPS Kujou Sara: Good ATK buff and a C6 Kujou Sara boost's CRIT DMG from Electro sources

Good ATK buff and a C6 Kujou Sara boost's CRIT DMG from Electro sources Bennett: Good ATK buffs and healing

Kujou Sara is primarily support for the Raiden Shogun and Bennett's Splash ability rounds out the team. Electro-Charged teams haven't seen too much usage in the past metas, but this team will be helpful against large mobs of enemies.

2) Permafreeze (Ayaka + Venti or Kazuha + Diona)

Kazuha can also be put in Venti's place in this Genshin Impact team (Image via miHoYo)

Permafreeze will always have a place in the Genshin Impact metagame somewhere. Any Hydro user who can deal Hydro DMG off the field will enable this playstyle, and Ayaka is one of the best Cryo characters who can take advantage of it.

Here is what each team member provides:

Yelan: Sub DPS who applies Hydro

Sub DPS who applies Hydro Ayaka : Main DPS who applies Cryo

: Main DPS who applies Cryo Venti: Good Swirl DMG and CC

Good Swirl DMG and CC Kazuha: Better Swirl DMG, but less CC

Better Swirl DMG, but less CC Diona: Good battery and sustain

Either Venti or Kazuha will suffice in the third slot, as both characters are excellent in different ways. It's also worth noting that having two Cryo units creates the Elemental Resonance known as Shattering Ice, making Critical Hits more likely to happen against foes affected by Cryo.

1) Hu Tao Vaporize (Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yun Jin)

Arguably the best team for Yelan in Genshin Impact (Image via miHoYo)

In this team comp, Yelan is a sub-DPS who enables Hu Tao via the Vaporize Elemental Reaction. Not to mention, one of her Passives is known as "Adapt With Ease," which can buff the active character's DMG by 1~50% DMG based on the duration of her Elemental Burst.

Here is what each team member provides:

Yelan: Sub DPS and can buff Hu Tao's DMG through her "Adapt With Ease" Passive

Sub DPS and can buff Hu Tao's DMG through her "Adapt With Ease" Passive Hu Tao: Main DPS,

Main DPS, Zhongli: Strong shields and can buff the team's ATK with Tenacity of the Millelith

Strong shields and can buff the team's ATK with Tenacity of the Millelith Yun Jin: C2 and C6 bolster Hu Tao's Normal Attacks

Considering that Hu Tao is already notorious for dealing an insane amount of damage, it should be clear why Yelan is an excellent teammate for her. Yun Jin and Zhongli are just standard Hu Tao teammates who are already excellent on their own.

Note: This article's theorycrafting is based on the preliminary data found in the beta.

