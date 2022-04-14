5 best team comps for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Yun Jin is a support character who can work in various team comps in Genshin Impact. She's not as splashable as Bennett or Xingqiu are as far as 4-star characters go, but she's still valuable in teams that want more Normal Attack DMG.

Naturally, this means the following team comps will have at least one DPS unit that appreciates Normal Attack buffs. Yun Jin can be valuable to various team comps for the following reasons:

Her Elemental Burst boosts allies' Normal Attack DMG based on her DEF

Her C6 increases allies' Normal ATK SPD by 12%

She can generate a good amount of Energy Particles via her Elemental Skill

She works well in Rainbow teams and Geo teams

Five of the best team comps for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

1) Zhongli + Rosaria + Razor

Here is what each member of the team seeks to accomplish in this Genshin Impact team comp:

Yun Jin: Provides Normal Attack buffs

Provides Normal Attack buffs Zhongli: Provides shields and has underrated physical attacks

Provides shields and has underrated physical attacks Razor: Greatly appreciates Normal Attack Buffs and provides the Electro half of Superconduct

Greatly appreciates Normal Attack Buffs and provides the Electro half of Superconduct Rosaria: Can go with a physical build and provides the Cryo half of Superconduct

Physical teams might not be meta, but they are a lot of fun to tinker with in Genshin Impact.

The whole team meshes well together, and it doesn't need too much investment. Noelle can fit in nicely as a substitute if the player lacks Zhongli.

Note: The main benefit of Superconduct is that it reduces an enemy's physical resistance by 40% for 12 seconds.

2) Noelle + Xingqiu + Fischl

Here is a quick primer on the roles of the characters on this team:

Yun Jin: Battery and buffs Noelle's DPS

Battery and buffs Noelle's DPS Noelle: Main DPS and provides shields and healing

Main DPS and provides shields and healing Fischl: Provides easy off-field DPS

Provides easy off-field DPS Xingqiu: His buff is also tied to Normal Attacks, so there's an obvious synergy with Yun Jin

Generally, Yun Jin and Noelle are good enough on their own merits. The two units have great synergy with one another while also being flexible enough to work with a variety of teammates.

Having Fischl and Xingqiu is only one of several possible options for the remaining two members.

Some Genshin Impact players also enjoy a full Geo team comp, which would replace Fischl and Xingqiu with any of the following options:

Zhongli

Gorou

Albedo

Ningguang

Geo Traveler

Itto

Hence, simply having a Noelle opens up several possible team comps for Genshin Impact players to consider.

They are both 4-star characters, and they work excellently with other 4-star characters, making these team builds more F2P-friendly.

3) Hu Tao + Ayato + Zhongli

Hu Tao appreciates double Geo team comps in Genshin Impact. The relevant Elemental Resonance, Enduring Rock, boosts shield strength by 15% and the active character's DMG by 15%. She enjoys strong shields, so it's inevitable that Zhongli works excellently with her.

In this case, the team does the following in Genshin Impact:

Yun Jin: Buffs Hu Tao's Normal Attacks and acts as a battery

Buffs Hu Tao's Normal Attacks and acts as a battery Ayato: Synergizes with Yun Jin and can Vaporize alongside Hu Tao

Synergizes with Yun Jin and can Vaporize alongside Hu Tao Zhongli: Creates strong shields and creates the Enduring Rock Elemental Resonance alongside Yun Jin

In true Hu Tao fashion, this team excels at annihilating bosses. This team should be able to clear most hard fights on their own if the player knows what they're doing.

However, having three specific 5-stars and Hu Tao's naturally risky playstyle might deter some players.

4) Yoimiya + Xingqiu + Zhongli

All three of Yun Jin's allies enjoy a buff to their Normal Attacks. Zhongli's Normal Attacks are quite underrated as far as damage goes, but the main draw of this team is Yoimiya.

Here is what this team offers in Genshin Impact:

Yun Jin: Juicy Normal Attack buffs

Juicy Normal Attack buffs Yoimiya: Appreciates the buff to her Normal Attack's DMG and SPD

Appreciates the buff to her Normal Attack's DMG and SPD Xingqiu: Creates Vaporize alongside Yoimiya

Creates Vaporize alongside Yoimiya Zhongli: Creates strong shields

Bennett is another option if players are lacking Zhongli. After all, Bennett is an easy-to-obtain 4-star unit that is splashable in most team comps in Genshin Impact.

5) Yoimiya + Ayato + Kazuha

These three 5-star characters are a good option to consider for Yun Jin. If one is missing Kazuha, replacing him with Bennett can also work, given his ridiculously strong supportive qualities.

Either way, here's what this team offers:

Yun Jin: Offers Normal Attack buffs and can act as a battery

Offers Normal Attack buffs and can act as a battery Ayato: Has great Normal Attacks, can buff Normal ATK SPD via his Burst, and can Vaporize alongside Yoimiya

Has great Normal Attacks, can buff Normal ATK SPD via his Burst, and can Vaporize alongside Yoimiya Yoimiya: Has great Normal Attacks and can Vaporwize alongside Ayato

Has great Normal Attacks and can Vaporwize alongside Ayato Kazuha: Powerful Elemental Skill and Burst, and can use a 4-piece Viridescent Venerer to make Ayato and Yoimiya even stronger

Yun Jin might not be the main star of this team, but she still plays a crucial role in making Ayato and Yoimiya shine.

This team comp is 5-star heavy, so it's not something for new F2P players to consider, but it is powerful and versatile nonetheless.

If players want a little more sustain, then Zhongli is another choice that can replace Kazuha in this team comp.

Either way, Ayato, and Yoimiya are the main damage dealers, and the fourth character will support them from the sidelines alongside Yun Jin.

