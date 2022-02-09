Best Yun Jin builds for Genshin Impact

Yun Jin was introduced with Shenhe in Genshin Impact version 2.4 as a four-star support character. From shields to attack buffs, her abilities are focused on supporting the main damage dealers.

However, players can build Yun Jin according to their requirements. Her shields scale off maximum HP, while the Attack buff from the Elemental Burst scales off the DEF.

Here are some of the best builds for Yun Jin, keeping in mind the various roles she can fulfill.

Best weapons, team compositions, and artifacts for Yun Jin in Genshin Impact

Weapons

Players should aim to have a lot of Energy Recharge (ER) on Yun Jin in order to spam her burst as soon as the cooldown ends. Considering that there aren't a lot of polearms that grant DEF stats, ER weapons like the Favonius Lance are highly desirable.

Here's a list of four-star and five-star weapons that are great for Yun Jin:

Favonius Lance

The Catch

Deathmatch ( for DEF%)

Skyward Spine

Engulfing Lightning

Prototype Starglitter (F2P)

Yun Jin's team role should not affect the weapon priority of players. They should opt for a weapon with ER sub-stats.

Artifacts

The first and most obvious choice is the four-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams. It provides a ton of defense and Geo damage. Players who are struggling to get Energy Recharge can also go for a two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate and two-piece Husk of Opulent Dreams.

Artifact stats

Energy Recharge and DEF% are two primary sub-stats that players should focus on while building Yun Jin. The ER can range from 160-200%, depending on the team.

Hence, their build should include a DEF%/Energy Recharge Sands, DEF% Goblet, and a DEF%/Crit Rate Circlet.

Team compositions

Yun Jin buffs the Normal ATK of other party members, owing to which she should be placed with the main DPS units that rely on their Normal Attacks for damage. These include:

Yoimiya

Razor

There aren't a lot of characters in Genshin Impact that can make the most out of Yun Jin's ATK buffs at the moment. However, it is safe to assume that such DPS units will be introduced in the near future, and the Opera Singer will eventually prove her worth.

Edited by Danyal Arabi