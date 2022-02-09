5 most awaited Genshin Impact characters and banners of 2022

There are a handful of Genshin Impact characters that induce hype for players, especially for those hoping to see their banner in 2022.

It doesn't necessarily mean that these characters will show up in 2022, just that there is a sizable portion of the fanbase excited to see them. A few characters are confirmed to be coming this year, either through official news or through leaks.

This listicle can also include reruns, as most 5-star characters are limited to only appearing in banners that feature them.

Five characters that Genshin Impact fans would love to see have a banner in 2022

5) Kazuha

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate



Here is the 2.4 Spiral Abyss character usage rate as of 5 February 2022



Kazuha: 94.4%

Zhongli: 91.3%

Bennett: 91.2%

Xingqiu: 89.9%

Riaiden: 88.9%

Ayaka: 88.1%

Venti: 82.5%

Ganyu: 78.9%

Xiangling: 72.5%

Hu Tao: 72.1%



#GenshinImpact Hi Travellers,Here is the 2.4 Spiral Abyss character usage rate as of 5 February 2022Kazuha: 94.4%Zhongli: 91.3%Bennett: 91.2%Xingqiu: 89.9%Riaiden: 88.9%Ayaka: 88.1%Venti: 82.5%Ganyu: 78.9%Xiangling: 72.5%Hu Tao: 72.1% Hi Travellers,Here is the 2.4 Spiral Abyss character usage rate as of 5 February 2022⚡️1️⃣ Kazuha: 94.4%2️⃣ Zhongli: 91.3%3️⃣ Bennett: 91.2%4️⃣ Xingqiu: 89.9%5️⃣ Riaiden: 88.9%6️⃣ Ayaka: 88.1%7️⃣ Venti: 82.5%8️⃣ Ganyu: 78.9%9️⃣ Xiangling: 72.5%🔟 Hu Tao: 72.1%#GenshinImpact

Kaedehara Kazuha might be an old character that's already in the game, but he has yet to have a rerun. Considering he's arguably the best Genshin Impact character for the Spiral Abyss for several updates now, it's no surprise that some players want to see him again.

He was rumored to appear in either Genshin Impact 2.5 or 2.6, but it's quite clear that he won't be appearing in the former update. There are plenty of leaks stating that several characters will get a rerun in the 2.6 update, leading fans to wonder if Kazuha will genuinely be one of them.

4) Baizhu

Baizhu's Herb @BaizhuMains SPOILERS //// The best moment in Lantern Rite Genshin. A shout out to healthcare workers and doctors who continue to still work during holidays to keep folks healthy. Also that smile Baizhu gave to Qiqi SPOILERS //// The best moment in Lantern Rite Genshin. A shout out to healthcare workers and doctors who continue to still work during holidays to keep folks healthy. Also that smile Baizhu gave to Qiqi 😭😭😭 https://t.co/tnL4MGCofM

There aren't any playable Dendro characters in the game right now. As it's the only observable element in the game without a playable character, it's only natural for Travelers to wonder when they will get one. Baizhu is a Dendro user (judging by the Vision he carries on his hip), with many fans presuming him to be a 5-star character.

He is seen in several quests and a few events in Liyue, and his unique character model makes him stand out compared to any standard NPC. Unfortunately, no leaks credibly confirm when players can expect to see him.

3) Scaramouche

apollo 🏹 @hugyuuji / genshin leaks



signora is listed as a mob but scaramouche is listed as a catalyst user we might get playable scara soon can u hear me QUAKE / genshin leakssignora is listed as a mob but scaramouche is listed as a catalyst user we might get playable scara soon can u hear me QUAKE https://t.co/toNwbgNFRG

Fatui Harbingers can be playable characters, as evident through Childe being a 5-star Hydro Bow user. Most of them haven't been seen in Genshin Impact yet, but one of the few that has been seen is Scaramouche. He's an enigmatic character who has developed quite the cult following online.

In the game's code, he's listed as:

"(NPC_)Avatar_Boy_Catalyst_Scaramouche"

The Catalyst part is significant, as other NPCs aren't listed with weapons, such as La Signora:

"NPC_Avatar_Lady_LaSignora01"

La Signora has no known weapon type, whereas Scaramouche does. Many aspiring Scaramouche mains believe that he will be a playable character in the future, although there aren't any leaks confirming when that will happen.

2) Kamisato Ayato

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude

◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan

◆ Hydro

◆ Cypressus Custos



#GenshinImpact "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos "The game of politics is fraught with peril. My Lord does not take any joy in these 'battles.' For him, it's just... a matter of duty" — Thoma◆ Kamisato Ayato ‧ Pillar of Fortitude◆ Head of the Kamisato Clan◆ Hydro◆ Cypressus Custos#GenshinImpact https://t.co/IFLNmM7PHl

Unlike Scaramouche, Kamisato Ayato is confirmed to be arriving in Genshin Impact 2.6. He has been a character that many Travelers have been dying to see since Ayaka's debut back in the 2.0 update.

He is yet to show up physically in the game, which has prompted numerous fanart and fake leaks discussing his appearance. Thankfully, miHoYo finally put an end to that with this official tweet.

The above tweet is the official Twitter account's second-most liked tweet in history, being only behind Yae Miko's reveal. It was a hypeworthy moment for many Ayato fans, who eagerly awaited to see any news on the character.

Current leaks suggest that he will arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.6, which would point to a release date of March 30, 2022.

1) Yae Miko

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact Yae Miko ‧ Astute Amusement

Guuji of the Grand Narukami Shrine



The Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. Yae Miko ‧ Astute AmusementGuuji of the Grand Narukami ShrineThe Grand Narukami Shrine's head shrine maiden and a descendant of Kitsune lineage, Eternity's servant and friend... and the intimidating editor-in-chief of Yae Publishing House, a publisher of light novels. https://t.co/xgMxeQrTnp

Yae Miko was officially confirmed to arrive in the first banner of Genshin Impact 2.5, which begins on February 16, 2022. She was shown back when Inazuma was introduced, leading many fans to wonder when she would become a playable character.

There have been hundreds of leaks sprinkled throughout the past few months, partially because of how excited fans were for the character.

This tweet is the most liked one in history for the official Genshin Impact Twitter account. It's honestly a record that is unlikely to be broken any time soon, especially since it has over 70K likes over Ayato's reveal.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

