Genshin Impact has a big pool of weapons for all characters ranging from one-start to five-star. These weapons have different base attacks and secondary talents when equipped with the right character and artifact set and can help players dish out massive damage.

With each new patch, we see the launch of new weapons and reruns of old ones. Here are the five most awaited Genshin Impact weapons of 2022.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most awaited Genshin Impact weapon banner rerun 2022

5) Thundering Pulse

#GenshinImpact Version 2.0 "The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia" New Weapon Overview Part II

Thundering Pulse is a five-star bow with a 608 base attack stat and 66.2 crit damage stat at level 90. It is the signature weapon for Yoimiya and was launched in version 2.0. The bow’s passive increases overall attack by 20% and allows it to stack up to three levels with damage outputs increased by 12/24/40% respectively.

The bow performs best when equipped by DPS characters like Yoimiya, Childe and Ganyu. Currently, there are leaks about Yoimiya getting her re-run in version 2.6 so players can expect Thundering Pulse to have a rerun at the same time.

4) Primordial Jade Cutter

The Primordial Jade Cutter is a five-star sword that is great for both DPS and support units. The passive Protector's Virtue increases the holder's HP by 20% and provides an attack bonus based on 1.21.2/1.5/1.8/2.1/2.4% HP (depending on Refinement Rank) of the wielder. The weapon has a base attack stat of 542 and a 44.1% crit rate at level 90.

Players can equip the sword on Keqing, Kaeya and the Traveler (Anemo and Geo) for DPS and on Albedo, Bennett and Jean for burst support.

3) Polar Star

Polar Star (Image via Genshin Impact)

Polar star is a five-star bow launched in version 2.2 and many players may even call it the signature weapon for Childe. This bow has a base attack of 608 and a 33.1% crit rate at level 90. Equipping this weapon will increase a character’s elemental skill and burst by 12% all the way up to 24% at max stack.

After a normal attack, charged attack, elemental skill or elemental burst hits an opponent, 1 stack will be gained for 12s. When 1/2/3/4 stacks are present, ATK is increased by 10/20/30/48% respectively.

Apart from Childe, players can equip this weapon with other DPS characters like Yoimiya, Ganyu and Fischl.

2) Engulfing Lightning

Engulfing Lightning, the signature weapon of Raiden Shogun, is a five-star polearm with energy recharge as its secondary stat. At level 90, it has a base attack of 608 and 55.1% energy recharge.

Its passive increases attack by 28% of energy recharge over the base 100% of the character equipping it. The weapon is one of the best weapon choices for burst support characters like Raiden Shogun herself as well as Xiangling, Rosaria, Thoma and Yunjin.

Players will see the Engulfing Lightning rerun banner in the upcoming version 2.5 update with Raiden Shogun’s rerun.

1) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via Genshin Impact)

Missplitter Reforged, a signature weapon of Kamisato Ayaka, is a five-star sword with one of the highest base attacks in Genshin Impact. At level 90, it has a base attack of 674 and 44.1% crit damage. When equipped, characters can gain a 12% elemental damage bonus for all elements.

The sword works best when used by Kamisato Ayaka, Keqing, Traveler, Bennett and Jean.

According to recent leaks, Kamisato Ayaka will have her rerun in the second phase of version 2.6. Players can expect the Mistsplitter Reforged rerun during the same period.

Disclaimer: These leaks are not yet confirmed and are subject to change.

