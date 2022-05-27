Genshin Impact 2.7 Yelan banner pity, required Primogems, and more news

Yelan is a highly anticipated character that many Travelers will try to spend their Primogems on in Genshin Impact 2.7. However, whether one will succeed or not depends on several factors (including luck). This game is a gacha, yet it's one with a pity system, so Travelers should understand some basic concepts before rolling:

Soft Pity: An increased chance of getting a 5-star character

An increased chance of getting a 5-star character Hard Pity: A 100% chance to get a 5-star character

A 100% chance to get a 5-star character 50:50: Travelers have a 50% chance of getting the featured 5-star character the first time they're due to get a 5-star.

Genshin Impact 2.7 is expected to have the same standard rates as previous updates. Hence, players can get Yelan from anywhere between one and 180 summons (the equivalent of 160 to 28,800 Primogems).

Note: 28,800 Primogems is the maximum number an unlucky player would have to spend due to how Pity works.

Genshin Impact 2.7 information: Yelan banner pity details (How many Primogems you have to spend to get her)

A good infographic related to Pity Rates (Image via Genshin-Wishes.com)

Travelers should understand that the 160 to 28,800 Primogem estimate is based on a number of factors, such as:

Luck

Any Pity carrying over from the previous character banners

Their current Pity while rolling

It is theoretically possible to get multiple Yelans in a few pulls (although unlikely), but most players would be realistically aiming just to get a single copy. In that case, it's worth going over the above infographic. The first thing to look at is the orange circles with "SOFT PITY" written underneath them.

New players should understand that Soft Pity begins around the 74th pull and exponentially goes up every pull thereafter, increasing the player's chances of getting a 5-star character. It caps off at 90, which is the Hard Pity, and also when they're guaranteed to get a 5-star character if they haven't gotten one in the last 90 pulls.

Keep in mind that a player who gets a 5-star character on the 89th pull isn't guaranteed another on the 90th summon. These 90 summons shown in the infographic are for consecutive pulls where a player hasn't gotten a 5-star character.

You can check your history to calculate your current pity (Image via miHoYo)

To check your current Pity in Genshin Impact 2.7, do the following:

Go to Wishes. Click on History on the bottom left. Calculate how many pulls have happened since the last 5-star for the same Wish Type (like Character Event Wishes only in Yelan's case).

Remember, Soft Pity begins around 74 pulls, and Hard Pity begins at the 90th pull. Getting Yelan in Genshin Impact 2.7 isn't just about luck (although it is nice to have nonetheless). The first 5-star players get has a 50% chance of it being Yelan. If they fail that 50:50 chance, the next 5-star is guaranteed to be her.

Genshin Impact 2.7 release date

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>

hoyo.link/18591BA6



※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora



#GenshinImpact The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora The Version 2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview page is here!Go to V2.7 "Hidden Dreams in the Depths" Preview Page>>>hoyo.link/18591BA6※ Open the event webpage from within the game and share the page to get 20,000 Mora#GenshinImpact https://t.co/WFdYTMG1wX

Yelan's release date is the same as Genshin Impact 2.7, which is 11.00 AM (UTC+8) on May 31, 2022. Her banner is expected to last for approximately 21 days, giving Travelers ample time to get as many Primogems and Intertwined Fates as necessary to summon her.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you have enough Primogems to guarantee that you can summon her? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul