5 best team comps for Yelan in Genshin Impact

The Phase I banners for Genshin Impact 2.7 have been released, and many players have spent their Primogems summoning Yelan. The new Hydro Bow character is flexible when it comes to team compositions.

Yelan is the latest 5-star character with excellent hydro applications, and is often compared with 4-star Xingiqu. As a burst DPS, Yelan can fit in with any team that uses Xingiqu and can replace him as an alternative. Players have multiple teams to choose from and it can be pretty confusing to distinguish which teams are the best for her.

The following article will showcase the top 5 teams for Yelan in Genshin Impact.

Top 5 team compositions for Yelan in Genshin Impact

Based on several Genshin Impact Theorycrafters and content creators, Yelan excels the most in the following teams:

5) Permafreeze Teams (Ayaka + Diona + Kazuha or Venti)

Yelan in Permafreeze team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Permafreeze teams continue to be a part of the meta teams in Genshin Impact. It is important to have a good off-field Hydro character like Yelan in this team composition to enable Hydro to apply a "frozen" reaction with Ayaka or any other DPS character.

Players who do not have Ayaka or Kazuha can use any other Cryo DPS as an alternative, and any other crowd control character, such as Venti or Sucrose.

4) Electro-Charged (Kokomi + Fischl + Kazuha)

Yelan in Electro-charged team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Electro-charged teams are also great for Yelan, who can apply for wet status on enemies very quickly. Pair her with Kokomi, Fischl, and Kazuha and get an excellent balanced team.

Excluding Yelan, all other characters in this electro-charged team are flexible as well. Players who do not have a Kokomi, Fischl, or Kazuha can also use Barbara, Raiden, Venti, and Sucrose as an alternative.

zajef77 @zajef77 Yelan's two teams I've had the most success with so far are funerational (hu tao+xq+xl+yelan) and idk what to call it (bennett+xl+xq+yelan)... guess she's a xiangling and xingqiu slave after all Yelan's two teams I've had the most success with so far are funerational (hu tao+xq+xl+yelan) and idk what to call it (bennett+xl+xq+yelan)... guess she's a xiangling and xingqiu slave after all

3) Vaporize (Hu Tao + Xingqiu + Xiangling)

Yelan with Vaporize teams (Image via HoYoverse)

The Yelan team composition focuses on extremely high damage through vaporize reactions. Yelan has high ER requirements in constellation zero, so the team has Xingiqu to help with that and also for Hydro application.

Although the team will destroy any enemy in the overworld, it will struggle in the Spiral Abyss without any shielder or healer. Xingiqu's Elemental Skill can absorb some damage from enemies which helps. Despite that, it will still be extremely difficult to clear three chambers even if players have out-of-the-world dodging skills.

2) Yelan National (Xiangling + Xingiqu + Bennett)

National team with Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

Yelan is also flexible enough to be used with the national team with Xiangling, Xingqiu, and Bennett. The double Hydro combination makes sure both characters have enough energy particles to have Elemental Burst at demand.

While Xingiqu and Xiangling will trigger vaporized reactions, Yelan can stay on the field to activate her passive talents to deal additional damage to her normal attacks and Elemental Burst.

1) Vaporize Variation (Yoimiya + Yunjin + Bennett)

Best single target team with Yelan (Image via HoYoverse)

This variation of the Vaporized team is extremely powerful with the following characters:

Yoimiya (Main DPS)

Yunjin (Normal ATK buffer)

Bennett (Healer and Buffer)

With no crowd control or AoE damage dealers, this team can struggle a little with multiple enemies, but the high amount of damage the team can exert makes up for it. This team is effective against single target monsters and is Spiral Abyss friendly.

