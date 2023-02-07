5 best Genshin Impact Dendro teams to build with Yelan 

The second part of the Genshin Impact 3.4 upgrade is slated to launch in a few days. Players have had access to the new 4-star Yaoyao as well as the 5-star Alhaitham and Xiao from the first phase.

With the introduction of the second phase, one can pull for Hu Tao and Yelan, both slated to get their reruns in Genshin Impact. Since the release of Dendro in version 3.0 last year, several new and stronger team compositions have been made possible for most characters.

The following section lists some of the best Dendro teams to build with Yelan.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Best Yelan Dendro-reaction teams in Genshin Impact 3.4

Some of the best reaction-based compositions for Yelan are based on the Dendro component.

1) Yelan, Nahida, Kokomi, Raiden - Hyperbloom team

Yelan Hyperbloom team with Raiden (Image via HoYoverse)

Hyperbloom teams are some of the strongest compositions that players can create in the Genshin Impact meta. These are based on Electro reactions to Bloom seeds, which causes Hyperbloom damage. Meanwhile, Bloom reactions are caused by the effects of Hydro and Dendro.

Yelan and Kokomi are two Hydro units that will ensure the generation of enough Bloom seeds. The Elemental Mastery-built Raiden Shogun is a quick Electro applier and helps in rapid Hyperbloom. Nahida works as an on-field DPS while Kokomi acts as a healer.

2) Yelan, Nilou, Kokomi, Nahida - Bloom team

Yelan Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Nilou teams in Genshin Impact have been popular in the community for the Bloom reactions. Later patches' introduction of quick Dendro appliers gave this a further boost. As powerful damage-dealers, Bloom may be employed in combination with Nahida and Kokomi.

The minor damage that Bloom's effects on Genshin Impact players inflict can be mitigated by Kokomi's potent healing abilities.

3) Yelan, Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yaoyao- Quick Bloom team

Yelan team for Quickbloom (Image via HoYolab)

A Quicken component with Dendro + Electro reactions and a Bloom component with Dendro + Hydro reactions make up a Quick-Bloom team. The single Hydro element might not be able to produce enough Bloom seeds for the same, even though the team can also obtain Hyperbloom reactions.

Alhaitham can team up with Yaoyao, a healer who can also set off Dendro responses. Yae Miko and Yelan can accelerate processes for Bloom and Quicken due to their rapid Electro and Hydro applications.

4) Yelan, Nahida, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu - Hyperbloom team

Yelan Hyperbloom team with Kuki Shinobu (Image via HoYolab)

Another variation of the Hyperbloom team is with Kuki Shinobu and Xingqiu, along with Yelan and Nahida. It is a low-investment team that consists of four stars. Kuki can also take on the role of a healer in this team.

Players can opt for other Dendro options in Genshin Impact in place of Nahida like Collei or Dendro Traveler.

5) Alhaitham, Thoma, Xingqiu, Yelan - Burgeon team

Yelan Dendro team for Burgeon (Image via HoYoverse)

Burgeon is contingent on Bloom being triggered first, much like Hyperbloom is. Thoma is an excellent character for Burgeon teams, in contrast to Pyro characters like Xiangling, since Dendro and Pyro reactions can also result in Burning.

Rotations of Hydro characters like Yelan and Xingqiu in an Alhaitham Burgeon team may produce a lot of Bloom seeds, which, when attacked with Pyro, can turn into Burgeon. Thoma may also serve as a shielder for this team.

Since its introduction, Genshin Impact has added new characters and repeats to keep players interested in the game's fresh material and constantly growing geography. They have been pushed to develop their character and talents by the most recent update and the introduction of Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

