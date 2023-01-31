Genshin Impact 3.4 has released a new character in Alhaitham, a five-star as part of its playable roster. The character is available to pull in the current phase of the update, along with the newly introduced four-star Yaoyao.

As Lantern Rite and several other exciting events continue in Genshin Impact, players have enough content to relish as they continue to work on building characters and teams. The following section mentions some of the best teams for Alhaitham.

Burgeon team and 4 other best Alhaitham teams in Genshin Impact without Nahida

1) Alhaitham, Dendro Traveler, Kuki Shinobu, Zhongli- Quicken team

Alhaitham Quicken team (Image via HoYoverse)

Quicken is a type of Catalyze reaction in Genshin Impact that triggers Dendro and Electro elemental reactions. It affects the enemy with a Quicken aura, which, when attacked by further attacks of Dendro and Electro, triggers Spread and Aggravate, respectively.

A Quicken team with Alhaitham could include another Dendro character, like the Dendro traveler, as a substitute for Nahida. Players can use Kuki Shinobu as a four-star Electro applier in this team. Other characters like Yae Miko and Beidou can be used, although they might be expensive and low-output, respectively.

The last slot of the team can be used by any suitable support, like a shield-support in Genshin Impact like Zhongli.

2) Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Yelan, Yaoyao- Quick Bloom team

Alhaitham Quick-Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

A Quick-Bloom team consists of a Quicken component with Dendro+Electro reactions and a Bloom component with Dendro+Hydro reactions. Although the team can also procure Hyperbloom reactions, the single Hydro component may not be able to generate enough Bloom seeds for the same.

Alhaitham can be paired with Yaoyao, who can act as a healer and trigger Dendro reactions. Yae Miko and Yelan, being quick Electo and Hydro applies, can catalyze reactions for Bloom and Quicken.

3) Alhaitham, Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, Yelan- Hyperbloom team

Alhaitham Hyperbloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

An excellent example of a pure Hyperbloom team in Genshin Impact with Alhaitham would be with Raiden Shogun, Xingqiu, and Yelan. As one of the best reaction-based teams since the introduction of Dendro, Hyperbloom teams are great for all Dendro characters.

Alhaitham plays the role of Dendro DPS in the team. Yelan and Xingqiu trigger Hydro reactions through quick attacks and generate a lot of Bloom seeds. An Elemental Mastery-based build for Raiden ensures that strong Hyperbloom reactions are triggered.

4) Alhaitham, Nilou, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Kazuha- Nilou Bloom team

Alhaitham Bloom team (Image via HoYoverse)

Bloom teamed up with Nilou, who has been popular since her release in Genshin Impact. The release of fast Dendro appliers in later patches further boosted this. Bloom teams with Alhaitham and Kokomi can be used as influential damage dealers. Another Dendro character like Nahida can ensure more Dendro applications.

Kokomi also heals effectively and can counter the minimal damage caused by Bloom's effects on the Genshin Impact players.

5) Alhaitham, Thoma, Xingqiu, Yelan- Burgeon team

Alhaitham Burgeon team (Image via HoYoverse)

Like Hyperbloom, Burgeon is also dependent on the triggering of Bloom first. Since Dendro and Pyro reactions can also lead to Burning, Thoma is a good character for Burgeon teams, unlike Pyro characters like Xiangling.

In an Alhaitham Burgeon team, rotations of Hydro characters like Yelan and Xingqiu can create many Bloom seeds that can lead to Burgeon when attacked with Pyro. Thoma's role in this team can also be as a shielder.

Genshin Impact has been releasing new characters and reruns since its release to keep the players engaged with new content and its ever-expanding map. The latest update and the release of Alhaitham and Yaoyao have challenged players to strengthen their character and skills.

Poll : 0 votes