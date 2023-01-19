Genshin Impact Alhaitham builds: Best artifact combos and weapons listed

The Genshin Impact 3.4 update has been released, along with fresh event-wish banners featuring new as well as rerun characters. Alhaitham is a five-star character that recently debuted in the title's latest version. Fans who have played the recent Archon quests have already met him. Moreover, in-game cutscenes have also confirmed that he has Dendro vision and is a sword user.

The character has a flexible ability where he can either deal damage using his normal attacks or inflict AoE (area of effect) damage with his elemental burst. Those who have summoned Alhaitham will want to know the best artifacts and weapons to use with him, and this Genshin Impact article will guide you in this regard.

Genshin Impact: Best artifacts and weapons for Alhaitham builds in patch 3.4 update

In Genshin Impact version 3.4 update, Alhaitham's kit provides him with flexible field time and a strong Dendro application when he is dealing damage on the field. Alhaitham's kit also includes a stacking mechanic to support his DPS playstyle. Players can use the character either as a Spread DPS or as an On-Field Enabler in their party. Here are the best artifacts and weapons to use for his build.

Best artifacts for Alhaitham

Some of the best artifacts for Alhaitham to use (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best artifact sets in the Genshin Impact 3.4 update that Alhaitham can use:

Deepwood Memories

Gilded Dreams

Emblem of the Severed Fates

Deepwood Memories is practically Alhaitham's best-in-slot artifact set in Genshin Impact. Players should definitely use it on him if the party does not have another member that can wield this set to proc the set's bonus effects.

As a Spread DPS, Alhaitham will spend a lot of time on the field, dealing most of the damage to opponents. Hence, players are advised to equip the four-piece Deepwood set on some other support unit in the party if it has one.

If someone in Alhaitham's party already has Deepwood Memories equipped, then he is better off with the Gilded Dreams set. It is a solid choice for the character in this scenario. Its set-bonus effect provides tons of Elemental Mastery to entities wielding the artifact.

As a Dendro character whose damage is also based on his Elemental Mastery, this passive will definitely help increase Alhaitham's personal damage. Players can also opt for two-piece set combos if they already have items with strong sub-stats.

Lastly, the two-piece Emblem of Severed Fate is a great alternative to use when Genshin Impact players want to cast Alhaitham's burst in every rotation.

Best weapons for Alhaitham

Best 5-star weapons to use for Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

The following are the best weapons to use in Alhaitham's build in the latest patch update:

Light of Foliar Incision

Primordial Jade Cutter

Mistsplitter Reforged

Haran Geppaku Futsu

The Black Sword (BP weapon)

Toukabou Shigure / Festering Desire (Event-exclusive rewards)

Iron Sting / Xiphos Moonlight (EM)

Favonius Sword / Sacrificial Sword (ER%)

Alhaitham has his own signature weapon, Light of Foliar Incision, currently available on the Phase I weapon banner. The five-star sword can bring out his true damage potential in Genshin Impact. Besides that one, as can be seen in the list, there are tons of other five and four-star weapons that the character can use if gamers have them in their inventory.

Poll : 0 votes