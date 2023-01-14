HoYoverse will add Alhaitham as the latest five-star playable unit in Genshin Impact 3.4. Due to his sassy personality and role in the Sumeru Archon Quest, he has become an immensely popular character among fans.

In v3.4, a new desert region will also be released along with Alhaitham's new Story Quest. As reactions from Dendro are meta in Genshin Impact right now, the character is also expected to be a very strong DPS unit.

This article covers some of the best potential artifacts and weapons to get for Alhaitham, including F2P options.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Mistsplitter Reforged and other great weapons for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact 3.4

1) Light of Foliar Incision

Alhaitham's signature sword, Light of Foliar Incision (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham's BiS (or best-in-slot) is his signature sword, the Light of Foliar Incision, which is a new five-star sword that will be released in Genshin Impact 3.4.

The weapon's passives and stats have not been officially revealed. However, based on leaks, it is speculated to have a huge stat of 88.2% CRIT Damage, with a 4% CRIT Rate buff in the passive.

2) Mistsplitter Reforged

Mistsplitter Reforged (Image via HoYoverse)

The Mistsplitter Reforged is Ayaka's signature weapon. However, Alhaitham should also be able to use it efficiently.

It has a 44.1% CRIT Damage stat and a 12% Elemental DMG bonus, which makes it one of the strongest swords in the game.

3) Iron Sting

Iron Sting at refinement two (Image via HoYoverse)

Most Genshin Impact players may know this weapon as Kazuha's best F2P option, but it may now also be Alhaitham's choice.

Iron Sting is a free craftable weapon that can be obtained from the Blacksmith NPCs. It has an Elemental Mastery stat with a 6% Elemental DMG Bonus at refinement one, which will be useless in generating huge DPS from Dendro reactions.

4) Toukabou Shigure

Free event weapon Toukabou Shigure (Image via HoYoverse)

Toukabou Shigure is another Elemental Mastery sword available for free from the Genshin Impact 3.3 flagship event Akitsu Kimodameshi.

The sword passives will inflict a curse on the enemies when hit and increase the damage dealt by the wielder by 32% at refinement five.

Gilded Dreams and other amazing artifacts for Alhaitham

1) Deepwood Memories

Deepwood Memories (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4-piece Deepwood Memories is generally Alhaitham's best-in-slot artifact set. The 2-piece version of this set will provide the character with a 15% Dendro Bonus, and the 4-piece will decrease the enemy's Dendro resistance by 30% for 8s when hit by Elemental Skill or Burst. This will allow him to deal a huge amount of damage, as most of it will be infused with Dendro.

Deepwood Memories can be farmed in the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment located near the Sumeru and The Chasm border.

2) Gilded Dreams

Gilded Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

Gilded Dreams is a very good option for Alhaitham if you have another unit in the party using the Deepwood Memories set.

The 2-piece Gilded Dreams set will give Alhaitham 80 Elemental Mastery, while the 4-piece will greatly buff him and increase his attack based on the element type of his party members.

Gilded Dreams is available in the same domain as Deepwood Memories, so it can come down to which set has better sub-stats for Alhaitham.

3) 2-piece mix match

Genshin Impact players like to do a 2-piece mix match of two different sets for Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Many Genshin Impact characters do not have a dedicated artifact set, and players like to do a 2-piece mix match of two different sets. In Alhaitham's case, he can use a 2-piece set of Deepwood Memories and a 2-piece of Gilded Dreams for a 15% Dendro DMG Bonus and 80 Elemental Mastery.

Other viable options can be any two sets with the same 2-piece 80 Elemental Mastery bonus as Gilded Dreams for a total of 160 Elemental Mastery. Examples include the Wanderers' Troupe and Flower of Paradise Lost.

