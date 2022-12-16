Best characters for Toukabou Shigure in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact has launched its flagship event in the latest 3.3 version update. In Akitsu Kimodameshi, players can participate in the Test of Courage organized by the Yashiro Commission. Additionally, they can also complete other "Akitsu Yuugei" challenges to win exciting rewards.

Speaking of prizes, the Toukabou Shigure is the most sought-after reward in Akitsu Kimodameshi. It is an event-exclusive sword that players can obtain along with its refining materials. The 4-star sword provides Elemental Mastery through secondary stats and its passive ability can debuff enemies to deal more damage to them.

This article will list the best characters that can take advantage of this new 4-star sword in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.3: New 4-star sword Toukabou Shigure and best characters to equip it

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Take part in the Test of Courage to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, an event-exclusive weapon, and other rewards!



See Full Details

> > >



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse "Akitsu Kimodameshi" Gameplay DetailsTake part in the Test of Courage to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, an event-exclusive weapon, and other rewards!See Full Details> > > hoyo.link/84BfBBAd "Akitsu Kimodameshi" Gameplay DetailsTake part in the Test of Courage to obtain Primogems, Crown of Insight, an event-exclusive weapon, and other rewards!See Full Details> > > hoyo.link/84BfBBAd#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse https://t.co/mXUEig693z

During the Akitsu Kimodameshi's duration, players can obtain this event-exclusive sword with all of its refinement materials. Hence, this is a great F2P weapon that they can easily refine to R5 and use it on suitable characters.

The Toukabou Shigure is one of the few swords in Genshin Impact with Elemental Mastery as a secondary stat, which makes it valuable for those who are part of the new Dendro reaction-based teams.

At level 90, the Toukabou Shigure can provide 510 Base ATK and 165 Elemental Mastery as secondary stats. Although the sword's stats are similar to Iron Sting, its passive allows the wielder to deal more damage when they are placed on the field in Genshin Impact.

Here are the best characters who can take advantage of the free 4-star sword in the latest version.

1) Nilou

Official Nilou artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who have Nilou but not her signature weapon can definitely take advantage of this new event's exclusive sword. As a 5-star Hydro character, she has shown competency to perform as an on-field damage dealer and Hydro enabler.

Nilou relies on her max HP to deal maximum damage, but Genshin Impact's current version does not have any 4-star or F2P swords with HP substats. Hence, the Toukabou Shigure is a great alternative for her.

2) Kuki Shinobu

Kuki Shinobu official artwork (Image via HoYoverse)

With the introduction of Aggravate and Hyperbloom reactions, Kuki Shinobu has made her place in the meta and is now more popular than ever. Additionally, the latest version has introduced the Flower of Paradise Lost artifact set, which is perfect for her in Genshin Impact.

Her Elemental Skill, Sanctifying Ring, constantly deals Electro DMG to nearby enemies and can also help her trigger her weapon's passive to apply the Cursed Parasol debuff to enemies.

3) Kaedehara Kazuha

Official artwork of Kaedehara Kazuha (Image via HoYoverse)

Kaedehara Kazuha is one of the best Anemo crowd-controllers in Genshin Impact. This 5-star character prioritizes Elemental Mastery on his sword weapons, but he also needs enough Energy Recharge to make them pop consistently.

With the help of the Toukabou Shigure and its passive ability, Kazuha can now deal extra damage to enemies while also giving himself an extra boost to reach the 1000EM dream.

Honorable mentions

Here are some honorable mentions for characters who can also use the new event's exclusive sword as an alternative:

Keqing

Dendro Traveler

Alhaitham (Potentially)

Jean

Bennett

While using the Sunfire team, Genshin Impact players can use the Toukabou Shigure on either Jean or Bennett. Dendro Traveler can also use the new sword as an alternative to increase his Dendro damage. However, it is recommended to stack Energy Recharge (ER%) on him due to his high 80 burst cost.

Lastly, Keqing and Alhaitham are viable options to use the new sword as an F2P alternative since both of them are on-field damage dealers.

Esports Awards 2022 winners have been revealed. Click here to check out full list.

Poll : 0 votes