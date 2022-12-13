Alhaitham materials in Genshin Impact: Talent books, boss materials, and more

Genshin Impact officials have confirmed that Alhaitham will be debuting in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. Fans who are saving primogems to spend on Alhaitham's debut banner will want to know what materials they'll need to farm for him.

Fortunately, the latest 3.4 beta leaks have revealed Alhaitham's ascension and talent level-up materials. Excluding the boss materials required for his ascension, the remaining materials are currently available in-game, allowing players to pre-farm materials for the upcoming Dendro 5-star unit.

This article will outline all of the ascension and talent level-up materials that players will need to farm for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.4: Beta leaks reveal Alhaitham's talent books, boss materials, and more

Official artwork of Alhaitham (Image via HoYoverse)

Following his appearance in the first Sumeru Archon Quest in Genshin Impact, Alhaitham swiftly created a large fanbase for himself. With the confirmation of his debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update, players will finally be able to spend their hard-earned Primogems to obtain the character.

Fans with guaranteed pity will want to know what materials to farm for Alhaitham in advance. Recent beta leaks have revealed his ascension and talent level-up materials. Most of the materials are available to farm in the current version, excluding the new boss materials that's required for his ascension.

Ingenuity Talent Books

Farm these books on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting off with his talent books, Alhaitham will require Ingenuity talent books from the Steeple of Ignorance domain. Based on the 3.4 beta leaks, players will have to obtain the following number of talent books to max out all of his talents:

Teachings of Ingenuity x 9

Guides to Ingenuity x 63

Philosophies of Ingenuity x 114

To farm these Ingenuity talent books, fans will have to spend their Original or Condensed Resins on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays in the Sumeru talent domain.

Common drop from Eremites

Track the Eremites' spawn locations using the Adventurer Handbook (Image via HoYoverse)

Alhaitham will need a large number of common drops from Eremites to increase his talent levels. Eremites can be easily found in Sumeru's rainforest and desert regions. Given below is a table showcasing all the common drops that are required to max out Alhaitham's talent levels in Genshin Impact:

Common Drops from Eremites Needed for Talent levels Faded Red Satins 18 Trimmed Red Silks 63 Rich Red Brocades 114

Players can use the Adventurer Handbook to find the spawn locations of the Eremites and defeat them to obtain the required common drops.

Mirror of Mushins and Crowns of Insight

Farm the new weekly boss and limited-time events (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will need 18 Mirror of Mushins from the weekly trounce domain to max out Alhaitham's talent levels. Players will have to farm the new Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal. Keep in mind that you will have to complete the 'Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies' quest to access the new weekly boss trounce domain.

Additionally, players will also need three Crown of Insight to max out all of the character's talent levels. Crown of Insight is a limited item that can only be obtained in Genshin Impact from in-game offering systems (such as Sacred Sakrua, Tree of Dreams, etc) and limited-time events.

Ascension materials to farm for Alhaitham in Genshin Impact

daily dehyatham @timelydehyatham - #dehyatham / #haidehya

WHY DID IT TOOK ME SO MUCH TIME TO REALISE THAT AL HAITHAM USES EREMITES AS HIS ASCENSION MATERIALS WHAT WHY DID IT TOOK ME SO MUCH TIME TO REALISE THAT AL HAITHAM USES EREMITES AS HIS ASCENSION MATERIALS WHAT 🌱- #dehyatham / #haidehya WHY DID IT TOOK ME SO MUCH TIME TO REALISE THAT AL HAITHAM USES EREMITES AS HIS ASCENSION MATERIALS WHAT https://t.co/YZWEitW8qm

Based on 3.4 beta leaks, players will need all of these materials for Alhaitham's ascension:

Nagadus Emerald Sliver x 1

Nagadus Emerald Fragments x 9

Nagadus Emerald Chunks x 9

Nagadus Emerald Gemstones x 6

Sand Grease Pupa x 168

Pseudo-Stamens x 46

Faded Red Satins x 18

Trimmed Red Silks x 30

Rich Red Brocades x 36

Mora x 420,000

Pseudo-Stamens, one of the required ascension materials, can be farmed from a new boss who's yet to debut in Genshin Impact. Additionally, Sand Grease Pupa is a new Local Specialty that cannot be farmed presently. Players will have to wait for the arrival of the patch 3.4 update to obtain this new Local Specialty.

