Genshin Impact Alhaitham leaks reveal gameplay: Elemental skill, burst and abilities

Genshin Impact officials have released drip marketing posts to showcase new characters that will debut in the upcoming patches. Official posts have confirmed that Alhaitham will debut in the 3.4 banners.

The community recently received some of the earliest leaks for Alhaitham. These leaks reveal his abilities using a video footage. These early gameplay leaks clearly showcase the following:

Elemental Skill

Elemental Burst

Watching the leaked gameplay footage, players can see tons of resemblance between Alhaitham and Keqing. Genshin Impact leaks are yet to showcase the damage multiplier, hence it is too early to assume how similar both of their kits are. Here is everything players need to know about Alhaitham's abilities from the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks show gameplay footage of Alhaitham's abilities

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Sumeru Akademiya Scribe



The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego.



Alhaitham was revealed in a recent drip marketing post shared by Genshin Impact officials. This post confirms that patch 3.4 banners will feature Alhaitham's debut.

The 5-star Dendro scribe was one of the most important NPCs in the recent Archon Quests. Hence, the character model added in the game was already a playable model that will be released during his debut. With the release of his drip marketing posts, the community has also received leaked gameplay footage that showcases his abilities.

ELEMENTAL SKILL

Alhaitham's Elemental Skill, An Elaboration on Form, can be seen in the above gameplay footage. In the above footage, it is safe to assume that Alhaitham has two versions of his skill. The one shown in the leaks show what happens when he casts the hold version of Elemental Skill.

Alhaitham can aim for the location he wants to rush towards, dealing Dendro damage in the process. When either version of the skill is unleashed, he is able to infuse Dendro on his normal attacks. Hence, Genshin Impact fans will have to level up his Normal Attacks as well when they acquire him.

ELEMENTAL BURST

The tweet above visually shows what happens when Alhaitham casts his Elemental Burst, Fetters of Phenomena, in Genshin Impact. His burst has a cooldown of 18 seconds and requires 70 energy to cast.

Based on the leaked footage, when he casts his burst, some kind of field is summoned. The field will deal massive AoE Dendro damage when it is summoned. On top of that, enemies caught inside the field can be seen taking multiple instances of massive Dendro damage. It is too early to assume whether the laser bouncing inside the field deals individual damage or the same amount of damage.

Alhaitham is a 5-star Dendro unit and has previously claimed that he will be a Spread reaction DPS. With so many instances of Dendro application on his Elemental Skill and Burst, it is possible for Alhaitham to be deal Spread DPS consistently.

Overall, this is everything you need to know about Alhaitham's abilities from the latest leaks. Many in the Genshin Impact community have started calling Alhaitham the Dendro Keqing. Although there is some resemblance to their kits, players should wait for the final announcement of Alhaitham's kit and multiplier.

