Genshin Impact officially reveals Alhaitham and Yaoyao as Version 3.4 characters

Alhaitham and Yaoyao are two characters that fans have wanted to see for a while now, and they have just recently been officially revealed by Genshin Impact. The official Twitter account posted their artwork alongside some brief text that might interest Travelers.

One of Alhaitham's titles is "Admonishing Instruction," whereas Yaoyao is called "Burgeoning Grace." Both characters are confirmed as Dendro users, although the official Twitter account doesn't specify their rarities or weaponry.

It is worth noting that both characters were initially leaked for Version 3.4, so this news shouldn't surprise people who follow Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact reveals two new playable characters for Version 3.4: Alhaitham and Yaoyao

The first Genshin Impact character to look at here is Alhaitham. He's been in the game for several updates, but wasn't playable until Version 3.4. One of the other official tweets concerning him states:

"The current scribe of the Sumeru Akademiya. This title may sound very impressive, but it's really because the Akademiya has a culture of using official titles to inflate one's ego."

It's an amusing description, albeit nothing too substantial on its own. It was previously revealed that his voice actors are:

Chinese: Yang Chaoran

Yang Chaoran English: Nazeeh H. Tarsha

Nazeeh H. Tarsha Japanese: Umehara Yuuichirou

Umehara Yuuichirou Korean: Jun Seung Hwa

Another moniker for him is Sumeru Akademiya Scribe.

Yaoyao is also slated for Version 3.4. However, she's like Alhaitham in that no release date has been officially revealed. Likewise, there aren't any credible leaks confirming their release dates.

Another tweet from the official Twitter account shows the same artwork calling her Disciple of Streetward Rambler. It isn't yet known who the cute little yellow bunnies are. On a related note, Yaoyao did appear at The Game Awards 2022 in a brief cameo.

The Game Awards

Genshin Impact received three nominations:

Best Mobile Game

Best Ongoing

Player's Choice Award

It only managed to win the Player's Choice Award. The host humorously referenced the bot wars between the two and the one that Genshin Impact won in the end. It's a feel-good moment for Travelers, especially since they will receive 800 Primogems throughout December 10~13, 2022.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

*How to Claim Rewards:

Primogems ×200 shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.



To thank you for your support, we will be giving out Primogems ×800 from Dec.10 to Dec.13.

*How to Claim Rewards:
Primogems ×200 shall be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day from Dec. 10 to Dec. 13.

#GenshinImpact

Remember to log in each day during that period to receive 200 Primogems. HoYoverse was very thankful to Travelers for their continued support throughout this journey thus far.

Nothing has been officially revealed about Version 3.4 yet, so gamers will have to be patient until HoYoverse is ready to share more news. By then, there will hopefully be more news on Alhaitham and Yaoyao.

