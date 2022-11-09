Genshin Impact Alhaitham release date hinted by leaker

Alhaitham seems to be penned for a Genshin Impact 3.4 release date, according to the latest leaks. Most notably, Uncle Lu stated that this 5-star Dendro Sword user would be playable in that update. That leak contradicts an older one that said Genshin Impact 3.4 wouldn't have any new 5-star characters.

However, Travelers have known for a while that Alhaitham will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.4. The leak flood that contained information up to Version 4.0 included details of him being playable in that update.

Thus, the latest leaks just more or less confirm his release date.

Alhaitham will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.4

The above leak just merely confirms that this character will be playable in Genshin Impact 3.4. There aren't any details regarding the 4-star characters on this banner, Epitome Invocation, or other 5-star characters running alongside him.

It is worth noting that this update is currently predicted to be released around January 18, 2023. If Alhaitham is on the first banner, that means his release date is also January 18, 2023. Otherwise, the second phase of this update should start around February 8, 2023.

Other banner leaks

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.2 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

Other relevant character banner update information includes:

Version 3.3: Scaramouche & Faruzan in the first half

Scaramouche & Faruzan in the first half Version 3.4: Alhaitham, Yaoyao

Alhaitham, Yaoyao Version 3.5: Dehya, Mika

Dehya, Mika Version 3.6: Baizhu, another unnamed new character

Those characters are what Travelers know will be debuting in Version Updates. There will obviously be reruns in each Version, but it hasn't been revealed who will be included in them. Current rumors point to some possibilities:

Version 3.3: Raiden Shogun, Itto, Ayato

Raiden Shogun, Itto, Ayato Version 3.4: Ayaka

Keep in mind that these rumors are based on speculation and aren't currently confirmed to happen. Raiden Shogun being in Version 3.3 would follow the precedence of other Archons getting banners recently. Itto is in an event, while Ayato might make sense, given the Spiral Abyss buffs for that update.

Ayaka is getting a skin in Genshin Impact 3.4, so it would be logical for her to get a rerun around that time too.

Other Alhaitham leaks

SusAmongusLeaks @SusAmongusLeaks Alhaithams skill can be held and you throw something called a Forlorn Lotus Alhaithams skill can be held and you throw something called a Forlorn Lotus

There are also unconfirmed leaks regarding some vague descriptions of his kit. These rumors emerged when the flood of leaks leading up to Version 4.0 happened, meaning that the content shown here is subject to change.

The one relevant to this topic describes how this character can throw a Forlorn Lotus. Another related leak also mentioned him firing bullets with his Elemental Burst, but there isn't anything descriptive about those leaks at the moment.

Travelers will have to wait until the 3.4 beta gets leaked for more in-depth details on his kit.

