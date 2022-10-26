Genshin Impact 3.4 to release Lisa and Ayaka skins, Alhaitham, Yaoyao, and more

A recent mega-leak unveiled a ton of new aspects to expect in Genshin Impact 3.4. Most notably, Lisa and Ayaka will receive their skins here, and both Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be playable. Both pieces of news are quite significant, especially since only Yaoyao was previously leaked to be featured in this update.

The content mentioned in this massive collection of leaks is subject to change, although the specific leaks featured here come from credible sources. Do note that not everything has been leaked about Genshin Impact 3.4.

This means some aspects featured in these leaks aren't privy to the public just yet, including some details on Lisa and Ayaka's skins.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Lisa and Ayaka skins

naevis (taylor's version) @naevisleaks [3.4]



Lisa and Ayaka skins



Their codenames:

LisaCostumeStudentin

AyakaCostumeFruhling

The first major part of these Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks involves Lisa and Ayaka's skins. Back in July 2022, Travelers knew that these two characters would get new costumes. However, not much else was known about this topic until recently, when it was revealed that they would get their skins in Genshin Impact 3.4.

It is vital to mention that their models or concept art have yet to be revealed. Thus, Travelers only have text leaks to rely on regarding their potential designs. The relevant in-game files are "LisaCostumeStudentin" and "AyakaCostumeFruhling."

The student aspect should be pretty self-explanatory, but some Travelers might wish to know that "Frühling" is German for "Spring," which would be the closest detail one would think of regarding her in-game file name. It is worth noting that the old leaks about these two skins stated that Ayaka would get a spring-themed outfit.

Ayaka's skin will also supposedly be seen in an event in this update.

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: Alhaitham and Yaoyao release date

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.1 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos A quick repost of the updated release timeline:



3.3 first half - Wanderer [Scara] (5✰), Faruzan (4✰)

3.4 - Alhaitham (5✰), Yaoyao (4✰)

3.5 - Dehya (5✰), Mika (4✰)

3.6 - Baizhu (5✰), new character (rarity unknown)

The next major part of these leaks states that Alhaitham and Yaoyao will be playable in this update. Not only that, but there are specific details about their gameplay kits too. Here is a short summary of YaoYao's abilities:

She's a 4-star Dendro Polearm user.

She supposedly has an Elemental Skill that could be pressed or held for throwing a "Turnip."

Her Elemental Burst is capable of healing all allies, with the healing scaling based on her Max HP.

Here is a summary of what Travelers should know about Alhaitham's kit:

He's a 5-star Dendro Sword user.

His Elemental Skill throws lotuses and changes his stance, which also changes his weapon and marks nearby enemies.

His Elemental Burst buffs his stance swap via a fog.

Other Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks

Waffel @WaffelGI [3.4 Beta] New weapon:



5* Sword - Codename: Ayus

On a related note, there is a 5-star Sword known as Ayus that will supposedly be associated with Alhaitham. Nothing is known about its stats or effects as of October 25, 2022. There are also rumors that Alhaitham will have a Story Quest in this Version Update.

Other noteworthy items leaked for this update include:

Tree of Dreams now goes up to Level 40

Another desert expansion in Sumeru

Dendro Flying Snake Eremite and Pyro Scorpion Eremite will debut as enemies

Cryo Abyss Herald and Arch Deacon will also debut as new enemies

A sandworm boss will also appear

Genshin Impact 3.4 beta is yet to start, so it's far too early to tell if all of these leaks will be 100% accurate by the time the Version Update finally arrives.

