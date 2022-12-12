Genshin Impact 3.4 to introduce highly requested exploration feature

Genshin Impact's developers have always made system changes and game optimizations to ensure that players have a smooth and enjoyable gameplay experience. The upcoming patch 3.4 update is no different as the latest leaks reveal that a highly requested feature is finally coming to the game.

All over the map of Teyvat, there are numerous teleport waypoints, including quite a few underground. Many players have complained that they find themselves underground after using a teleport waypoint to travel close to an objective. Fortunately, the latest leaks reveal a new type of waypoint logo that will help players differentiate between the overworld and underground teleport waypoints.

Genshin Impact: 3.4 beta leaks reveal new QoL feature for teleport waypoints

With the arrival of the Sumeru region, Genshin Impact fans faced a new problem involving teleport waypoints. The newly added region features many underground areas with teleport waypoints and it can be hard to remember which ones they are.

Players will often teleport to underground waypoints accidentally, thinking it will take them closer to their current objective. After facing this problem numerous times, fans have been asking for a solution and the game's officials have finally provided a solution.

Genshin Impact's latest 3.4 beta leaks have revealed that a new quality-of-life feature will be added to resolve this problem. As revealed in the picture above, a brand new type of teleport waypoint logo is set to be introduced. The new logo will help fans understand which teleport waypoints are connected to underground areas, which is expected to be a huge relief for the community.

After learning about the latest QoL leaks, a few responses from the Genshin Impact community have been provided below:

kamari @CEOofFatui @teyvattabloid FINALLY. Whenever I do comissions I always forget which waypoints are underground, so I teleport thinking it's closest to the comissions but I teleport underground instead. They finally added a mark to differentiate them damn @teyvattabloid FINALLY. Whenever I do comissions I always forget which waypoints are underground, so I teleport thinking it's closest to the comissions but I teleport underground instead. They finally added a mark to differentiate them damn

Hajimeme @XTerminator47 @teyvattabloid Omg I've been complaining about this the whole time in the desert. They finally did it. Wish they'd just release these QoL now instead of waiting for the next patch but it is what it is. @teyvattabloid Omg I've been complaining about this the whole time in the desert. They finally did it. Wish they'd just release these QoL now instead of waiting for the next patch but it is what it is.

BlueFox @KnitBlueFox @teyvattabloid YEESSS YESSSSS YEEEESSHSSDHHSHSHSHDJDKKS’DBD ! Finally no more underground teleporting @@ @teyvattabloid YEESSS YESSSSS YEEEESSHSSDHHSHSHSHDJDKKS’DBD ! Finally no more underground teleporting @@

This new quality-of-life feature will be added alongside the upcoming 3.4 update. Although the image only shows this change in the upcoming Sumeru desert region, it will be applied to all available regions and any upcoming ones as well.

Genshin Impact 3.4 beta leaks also reveal a new desert area in Sumeru

The latest leaks have confirmed that the patch 3.4 update will introduce a new region to the Sumeru Desert. The area in question can be seen in the current version of Genshin Impact, but cannot be entered due to the game's invisible wall. Furthermore, players will notice that the new area is covered in never-ending sandstorms.

Speculations also suggest that players will find another Skyfrost Nail in the eye of the sandstorm present in this new desert area. Speaking of new additions, leaks have also revealed a new boss being added to the upcoming patch update.

Based on recent leaks, the new boss is called Wind-Bitten Sandworm and is also known by its nickname, Last Prince of the Sands. Since it does not have eyes, this new boss relies on sound and vibrations to seek out its prey.

Following the 3.4 leaks, players will have to farm this new boss to obtain one of Alhaitham's ascension materials. Although the boss drops does not drop Nagadus Emerald, it will drop Pseudo-Stamens, a required material for his ascension. Players will need to collect a total of 46 Pseudo-Stamens to fully achieve Alhaitham's ascension.

