Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks: New desert map, Alhaitham gameplay, Yaoyao abilities, and Ascension Materials

A slew of new Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have recently popped up online. They cover everything, from Alhaitham and Yaoyao gameplay details to a first look at the desert map.

This article can't cover everything leaked so far, so some topics, like Ayaka and Lisa's outfits or new achievements, will be left out. Instead, this rumor round-up focuses on the desert map, the Alhaitham gameplay, and Yaoyao's gameplay and Ascension Materials.

Desert map's shape resembles the Chasm, according to Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks

The leaked desert map (Image via genshinBLANK's Discord)

Some desert map screenshots have recently surfaced online, courtesy of the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Not much has been revealed about specific Teleport Waypoints, material locations, or other content in this location. However, the new map expansion is quite massive, based on the leaked images so far. Its shape is somewhat similar to The Chasm, but not much is known about its underground content.

On a related note, there is a new quality-of-life update introduced in Genshin Impact 3.4 that shows players if a Teleport Waypoint or Domain is underground or not.

Alhaitham gameplay

Several aspects of Alhaitham's gameplay have been revealed in the recent Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks. An ability showcase can be seen in the tweet above for those who wish to see visual proof of the text leaks.

Alhaitham's Elemental Skill deals Dendro DMG and creates a Chisel-Light Mirror, which converts his Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks to Dendro DMG. If those attacks hit a foe, a Projection Attack happens, which deals AOE Dendro DMG.

Only three Chisel-Light Mirrors can coexist at any given time. Alhaitham's Elemental Burst deals AOE Dendro DMG several times and consumes any active Chisel-Light Mirror. It generates new Chisel-Light Mirrors based on the following used:

0 consumed = Three generated

One consumed = Two generated

Two consumed = One generated

Three consumed = Zero generated

This information is taken from the recent Genshin Impact 3.4 datamine leaks.

Yaoyao abilities and Ascension Materials

Yaoyao is a 4-star Dendro Polearm user whose Elemental Skill is called Raphanus Sky Cluster. If you hold the Elemental Skill, you'll be able to enter aiming mode. Either way, the character throws out White Jade Radishes that deal Dendro DMG and heals allies based on her max HP.

Up to two instances of this Elemental Skill can be active. By comparison, Yaoyao's Elemental Burst deals Dendro DMG to nearby foes and can also heal her allies. It also increases Yaoyao's Movement SPD and Dendro DMG.

Yaoyao's Ascension Materials are as follows:

1x Nagadus Emerald Sliver

9x Nagadus Emerald Fragments

9x Nagadus Emerald Chunks

6x Nagadus Emerald Gemstones

168x Jueyun Chili

46x Quelled Creepers

18x Slime Condensates

30x Slime Secretions

36x Slime Concentrates

420,000 Mora

Here are her Talent Level-Up Materials for all three Talents:

9x Teachings of Diligence

63x Guides to Diligence

114x Philosophies of Diligence

18x Slime Condensates

66x Slime Secretions

93x Slime Concentrates

18x Daka's Bells

3x Crowns of Insight

4,957,500 Mora

You can pre-farm all of Yaoyao's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials.

