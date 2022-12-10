Genshin Impact to giveaway free 4-star Liyue character including Yaoyao, as per leaks

The latest Genshin Impact leaks have confirmed the return of the Lantern Rite event in the patch 3.4 update. Lantern Rites is a recurring flagship event to celebrate Chinese New Year in the game. Liyue Harbor goes into festive mode in the game to honor the deceased adeptus Skybracer.

The recurring flagship event comes with tons of new mini-games to play and exciting rewards. These rewards include Primogems, Mora, Enhancement Ores, and many more. Additionally, players can use the event currency to acquire a free copy of any Liyue 4-star character. Leaks also suggest that Yaoyao will also be added to the list. Here is everything players need to know about the free 4-star giveaway from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks: Upcoming 3.4 Latern Rites will giveaway one Liyue 4-star, including Yaoyao for free

Liyue Harbor decorations during Lantern Rites (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.4 leaks have confirmed the return of one of the most popular events, the Lantern Rites. It is a recurring flagship event that has its own story with tons of events and exciting rewards.

The flagship event was first introduced in the patch 1.3 update with the story revolving around Xiao. The second Lantern Rites happened in the patch 2.4 update where a new firework gadget was introduced.

During this time, the story revolves around the reconstruction of the Jade Chamber by Ningguang. Just like previous events, the upcoming Lantern Rites event is also expected to bring a new story along with some new additions to the existing fireworks as per the latest leaks.

Every year during the Lantern Rites event, a Liyue 4-star unit can be obtained for free. Genshin Impact players can collect any one 4-star unit that canonically originates from Liyue. This way, players can either acquire a new 4-star or unlock a constellation instead.

Latest 3.4 leaks have confirmed that the upcoming 4-star Yaoyao will also be part of this 4-star giveaway. The highly anticipated 4-star Dendro character has been confirmed to debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update through official drip marketing posts. Those planning to skip 3.4 banners will have the opportunity to acquire a new 4-star without having to spend Primogems.

Everything known about Yaoyao in Genshin Impact so far

With the release of the latest 3.3 version update, officials released drip marketing for new playable characters. The official posts confirmed that Yaoyao will debut in the upcoming patch 3.4 update. The 4-star Dendro character has been one of the most awaited characters in Genshin Impact.

Based on official posts, Yaoyao happens to be the disciple of Madam Ping, making her Xiangling's junior. This also confirms that the adorable 4-star Dendro unit will be using polearm weapons. The yellow bunny in the picture above is an adeptus treasure created by the adeptus Cloud Retainer to protect Yaoyao from any danger. She is an efficient healer and can also inflict considerable damage.

Recent Genshin Impact leaks have also shared tons of insights about her kit and abilities. As the first Dendro polearm user, Yaoyao has HP% as her ascension stat, which also makes her the first Dendro healer on the roster. Both her elemental skills and elemental bursts allow her to provide healing to nearby teammates.

