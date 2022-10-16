Best Nilou team comps in Genshin Impact

Nilou has finally debuted in the second half of the Genshin Impact patch 3.1 update. The new 5-star from Sumeru is a pretty niche character that can multiply the damage dealt by standard Dendro cores in Bloom teams.

Fans who successfully managed to summon Nilou from her rate-up banner might wish to put her on the field with the best party members. Although Nilou's kit suggests putting her in Bloom teams to bring out her true potential, one can also use her in non-Bloom teams and still thrive. The following article will guide players with the best teams for Nilou in Genshin Impact.

Best team compositions for Nilou in Genshin Impact 3.1

Given below are five team compositions players can use to create the best squads for Nilou. Keep in mind that the list is in no particular order and each team is more effective in different situations.

5) Vaporize Team

Vaporize team with Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Outside Bloom teams, Nilou can be used as a Hydro enabler to trigger Vaporize reactions. Since her Hydro application requires staying close to opponents, players can pair her with Xiangling for better synergy.

The remaining two spots will be filled by Bennett and Jean to create a Sunfire Jean team with Nilou.

4) Freeze Team

Freeze team with Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilou's constant Hydro application with her Elemental Skill variants and Burst provides decent synergy with Freeze teams.

Pairing her with Ayaka, Shenhe, and Kazuha allows players to create the best Freeze team for Nilou. Those who don't have the respective 5-stars can go for alternative characters such as Kaeya, Rosaria, Sucrose, and more.

3) Mono Hydro Team

Mono Hydro team with Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

As already mentioned, Nilou is an excellent Hydro enabler. Surprisingly, she performs extremely well in a Mono Hydro team as well, with Xingqiu and Yelan. Other Hydro characters can also be used as alternatives such as Kokomi, Childe, Barbara, Ayatao, and many more.

The last spot in the Mono Hydro teams can be filled by either Kazuha, Zhongli, or Albedo depending on the Hydro characters.

2) HyperBloom Team

Hyperbloom team with Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Nilou in the Hyperbloom team allows the Electro character to take advantage of her Bountiful Dendro Cores. The best Hyperbloom team players can come up with are:

Raiden

Collei

Xingqiu

They can use Fischl and Dendro Traveler as alternatives for some of the above-mentioned characters

1) Bloom Team

Bloom team with Nilou (Image via Genshin Impact)

Bloom teams bring out the true potential of Nilou's kit in the game. It is the only reaction-based team that allows her to activate her passive talent "Court of Dancing Petals", where nearby party members are granted the Golden Chalice Bounty. The Golden Chalice effect increases 100 EM of nearby members.

The best Bloom team for Nilou will include:

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Collei

Dendro Traveler

Players who don't have Kokomi can also opt for Barbara as an alternative. Although Nahida is yet to debut in the upcoming patch update, many in the community believe that she will pair well with Nilou after her release.

