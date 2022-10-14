Genshin Impact Nilou build guide: Best artifacts and stats priority

Nilou has finally been released in Genshin Impact as another 5-star Hydro user with DPS capabilities. While the exotic dancer is introduced by the developers as a supporting character, she prefers to do all the jobs in the field as a frontliner compared to other units in the team.

Nilou shines the most in Genshin Impact's Bloom team, where there are only two elements in the team: Hydro and Dendro. But that is not the only way to use her to full advantage. She will also need certain artifacts to ensure maximum damage from her skills.

Best Artifacts and Stats for Nilou in Genshin Impact version 3.1

It is important to note that there is no specific artifact set for Nilou in Genshin Impact as of now. Thus, the only options are mixed-and-match 2-piece artifacts or using a full set artifact that is the most suitable for her. In addition, sub-stats must also be taken seriously as it also affects Nilou's overall stats.

1) 4-Piece Gilded Dreams

Nilou with 5 pieces of Gilded Dreams (Image via HoYoverse)

2-Piece Bonus: Increase 80 Elemental Mastery

Increase 80 Elemental Mastery 4-Piece Bonus: Increase the wielder's attack by 14% for every party member with the same elemental type within 8 seconds after triggering any elemental reactions. In addition, party members with different elemental types will gain 50 Elemental Mastery.

The first option is the full set of Gilded Dreams, where the players' team has two Hydro and Dendro units. This way, Nilou will gain a bonus attack while Dendro characters in the party gain Elemental Mastery, which will affect the Dendro Blooms' damage.

For the main stats, it is enough for Energy Recharge/HP (Sands) > HP (Goblet) > HP (Circlet). Then, for the sub-stat, Travelers can go for HP% > Energy Recharge > Elemental Mastery.

Nilou needs so much HP because the bonuses she will get from her health for Bloom reactions exceed the damage potential for Crit builds. Energy Recharge is also not exceptionally important if Nilou will not use Elemental Burst in every rotation or if she is using an Energy Recharge weapon.

2) 2-Piece Tenacity of the Millelith + Gilded Dreams/Wanderer's Troupe

Tenacity of the Millelith description (Image via HoYoverse)

2-Piece Bonus for Tenacity: Increase HP by 20%

Increase HP by 20% 2-Piece Bonus for GIlded Dreams & Wanderer's Troupe: Increase 80 Elemental Mastery

If Genshin Impact players prefer to use older artifacts as they don't have many Gilded Dreams sets, they can opt to use two pieces of Tenacity of the MIllelith for extra HP and two pieces of Wanderer's Troupe for Elemental Mastery buff.

The sub-stats remain the same, where it's safe to equip Nilou with as much HP as possible. It will not only give a huge boost to her DPS, but players will also have it easy because most of the dropped artifacts are HP and DEF.

Building Nilou is surprisingly easy for a 5-star character as she cares more about her health than the crit value. Genshin Impact players may even find Nilou to be a F2P unit because she is friendly when equipping artifacts to her.

