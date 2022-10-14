Albedo ascension materials in Genshin Impact: Cecilia locations, talents, and other resources

Phase II of Genshin Impact 3.1 features the third rerun of Albedo, the expert alchemist from Mondstadt City. Albedo's rerun banner will be featured alongside Nilou's debut rate-up banner.

Players will have the opportunity to summon this 5-star character with mastery over Swords and wielding Geo vision. Albedo is an excellent off-field support with damage based on his total DEF (Defense). Originating from Mondstadt, all of his ascension and talent level-up materials can be obtained easily and are not difficult to find. Here is everything that players need to know about Albedo's ascension materials in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1: Farming guide to Albedo's ascension and talent level-up

1) Basalt Pillar and Prithiva Topaz Gemstones

For max ascension, Albedo will need Basalt Pillar, a boss reward dropped by Geo Hypostasis located in Guyun Forest, Liyue. The boss also drops Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, making it easy for players to farm two ascension materials at the same time.

Genshin Impact players will need to farm a total of 46 Basalt Pillars to ascend him to level 90. Similarly, here is a list showcasing the required amount of Prithiva Topaz for max ascension:

Privitha Topaz Sliver x 1

Privitha Topaz Shard x 9

Privitha Topaz Chunk x 9

Privitha Topaz Gemstone x 6

2) Cecilia

Cecilia is one of Mondstadt's Local Specialties that is found in places where hard wind blows. Players will need to collect 168 Cecilias in Genshin Impact to ascend Albedo to level 90.

It should be noted that, once harvested, these Local Specialties will take 48 hours to respawn. Players can also buy 5 Cecilias (1000 Mora per flower) from an NPC named Flora located in front of Mondstadt's Adventurers' Guild.

3) Diving/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scroll

Farm Sawachurls to collect these (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo will need enemy drops from Sawachurls, a mob type specializing in long range attacks and heals. Players will need the scroll drops from Sawachurls for Albedo's ascension and talents levels.

For max ascension, players will require the following:

Divining Scrolls x 18

Sealed Scrolls x 30

Forbidden Curse Scrolls x 36

To max out one of Albedo's talents, players will need to collect the following:

Divining Scrolls x 6

Sealed Scrolls x 22

Forbidden Curse Scrolls x 31

Players can use the Adventurer's Journal to track the spawn locations of Sawachurls to farm these materials.

4) Ballad Talent Books

Farm these on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays (Image via Genshin Impact)

Albedo will need a large number of Ballad talent books that can be obtained from the Forsaken Rift domain located between Springvale and Dragonspine in Mondstadt. Players can spend their original or condensed resins on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays to farm these talent books from the domain.

To max out a single talent level, players will require the following amount:

Teachings of Ballad x 3

Guide to Ballad x 21

Philosophies of Ballad x 38

5) Tusk of Monoceros Caeli & Crown of Insight

Albedo will need both of these to max out his talents (Image via Genshin Impact)

In order to max out Albedo's talents to level 10, players will also need to farm 18 Tusks of Monoceros Caeli and 3 Crown of Insights.

Tusk of Monoceros Caeli is a weekly boss reward dropped by Tartaglia's trounce domain. Keep in mind that this can only be farmed once a week, so players should prioritize farming this. Meanwhile, Crown of Insights are materials that can be collected from limited events, Sacred Sakura (Inazuma), and Tree of Dreams (Sumeru).

Poll : 0 votes