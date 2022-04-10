All Cecilia locations in Genshin Impact (and other Mondstadt regional specialties)

Cecilia is one of many Mondstadt regional specialties that a player can take a snapshot of to pass Iorodori Poetry Part 3 in Genshin Impact. There are only eight regional specialties in Mondstadt. Given that Travelers need to take a picture of four different ones, then Cecilia is a good choice as any other option.

The eight that count for this quest are:

Calla Lily

Cecilia

Dandelion Seed

Philanemo Mushroom

Small Lamp Grass

Valberry

Windwheel Aster

However, some players might also wish to collect them for the sake of ascending their characters. In that case, this article will double as a guide for finding these items and where one can take a snapshot of them.

Where to find Mondstadt regional specialties such as Cecilia in Genshin Impact

Cecilia primarily spawns north of the Thousand Winds Temple in Genshin Impact. They usually come in clusters and look like ordinary flowers. They will have the usual yellow sparkle that other collectibles have in this game.

However, Cecilia spawns in some mostly inconvenient areas relative to other Mondstadt regional specialties. Hence, some players seeking to complete Irodori Poetry Part 3 might prefer to find alternative options.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Albedo

Venti

Other Mondstadt regional specialties

1) Calla Lily

Calla Lily grow all over Mondstadt, making them one of the more convenient regional specialties to find for Irodori Poetry Part 3.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Diona

Kaeya

2) Dandelion Seeds

Dandelion Seeds also spawn all over Mondstadt. Some convenient locations for finding them include Cape Oath, Mondstadt's southern gates, and north of Wolvendom.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Eula

Jean

3) Philanemo Mushrooms

Genshin Impact players can find Philanemo Mushrooms where there's civilization. That means they primarily spawn in Mondstadt's main city, as well as in Spring Vale.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Barbara

Klee

Mona

4) Small Lamp Grass

Finding Small Lamp Grass is easier at night than during the day, thanks to the blue light they emit. Either way, you can find this plant at any time of the day.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Amber

Diluc

Fischl

5) Valberry

Valberry primarily spawns near Stormbearer Mountains and Stormbearer Point.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Lisa

Noelle

Rosaria

6) Windwheel Aster

Windwheel Aster primarily spawns near the Statues of the Seven in Mondstadt. A good location to find them with minimal effort is near Windrise.

The following characters use it for their Ascension:

Bennett

Sucrose

The Traveler

7) Wolfhook

Unsurprisingly, Wolfhook is primarily found in Wolvendom. Similarly, only Razor currently uses this Ascension Material in Genshin Impact. That is eight interactive maps for all eight Mondstadt Local Specialties in this game.

