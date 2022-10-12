Genshin Impact Albedo banner 4-stars, release date and weapons

The Genshin Impact 3.1 update is a few days away from entering Phase II and will drop new character event banners and weapons. The second half of the current version will feature the return of Albedo to the character event banners. Here is a quick rundown of his rerun banner:

Albedo (Sword)

Barbara (Catalyst)

Xiangling (Pyro)

Beidou (Claymore)

Newcomers and veterans will have the opportunity to spend their Primogems to summon the 5-star Geo Alchemist who has great off-field support capabilities. Albedo is a sword character with all of his abilities based on his total DEF (defense). Here is everything players need to know about his rerun banner release date and weapons in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.1 reveals Albedo's banner release date and 4-stars

The Patch 3.1 update is scheduled to enter the second half at 6 pm (UTC+8) on October 14, 2022. This will be Albedo's third rerun, which will take place alongside Nilou's debut, a new 5-star Hydro Sword character from Sumeru.

Albedo is a 5-star Geo character with mastery over sword weapons and remains one of the oldest 5-stars in Genshin Impact. Both his Elemental Skill and Burst are based on his total DEF (defense).

While inside his Elemental skill, enemies will face both normal and AoE damage. With a short cooldown of four seconds on his skill and a 40 Energy Cost to cast the burst, Albedo's kit works excellently as an off-field damage support.

Both the Nilou and Albedo banners will feature 4-star characters with a boosted drop-rate. Here are the ones featured on the event banners:

Xiangling (Pyro)

Beidou (Electro)

Barbara (Hydro)

Albedo cannot trigger any new elemental reactions due to its Geo nature. However, it is still pretty versatile with old popular team compositions. While Albedo is popular for his role in double Geo teams, he also has great synergy with Xiangling and Beidou in Genshin Impact.

Phase II Weapon Banners in Genshin Impact 3.1

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



[Event Wish Duration]

10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)



#GenshinImpact Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time) Event Wish "Epitome Invocation" - Boosted Drop Rate for Key of Khaj-Nisut (Sword) and Primordial Jade Cutter (Sword)![Event Wish Duration]10/14 18:00:00 - 11/01 14:59:59 (Server Time)#GenshinImpact https://t.co/bAC2k7eH78

The Epitome Invocation (weapon banner) for the second half of Genshin Impact patch 3.1 will drop together with character event banners at 6 pm (UTC+8) on October 14, 2022. Players have until November 1, 2022 to wish on the new weapon banner to acquire any 4-star and 5-star weapons.

As shown in the official tweet above, the 5-star weapons featured in the weapon banner are Key of Khaj-Nisut and Primordial Jade Cutter. The 5-star sword, Key of Khaj-Nisut, is made for Nilou with HP% sub-stats as her signature weapon.

At the same time, Primordial Jade Cutter is an old 5-star that provides one of the highest Crit-Rate (44%) amongst all sword weapons.

Given below is a list of all the 4-star weapons that will be featured in the new weapon banner with a huge boost drop-rate:

Xiphos' Moonlight (Sword)

Wandering Evenstar (Catalyst)

Rainslasher (Claymore)

Dragon's Bane (Polearm)

Sacrificial Bow (Bow)

Xiphos' Moonlight and Wandering Evenstar are new 4-star weapons with Elemental Mastery secondary sub-stats, as per the latest Genshin Impact leaks. The weapon banners have a feature called the Epitomized Path system that allows players to collect fate points for not receiving their chosen 5-star weapon.

After collecting two fate points, the third 5-star weapon summon will ensure players get their desired 5-star weapon. Hence, players should save around 240 pull or 38400 Primogems.

Poll : 0 votes