Genshin Impact ascension materials for Nilou: Locations and other resources

The latest Genshin Impact leaks seem to confirm Nilou's debut in the upcoming patch 3.1 banner.

Some players must have already met Nilou through the latest Archon Quest. The character is also called the Star of the Zubayr Theaters.

According to the leaks, Nilou is a 5-star Hydro character with mastery over Sword weapons. Her leaked kit reveals that all her damage is based on her max HP, so players will have to focus on HP% instead of ATK%.

As patch 3.0 enters the second phase, players still have three weeks to prepare for Nilou. Here is everything players need to know about her ascension and talent level-up materials based on recent Genshin Impact leaks.

Nilou will need Sumeru-exclusive materials for her ascension and talent levels, according to Genshin Impact leaks

Nilou is a new Sumeru character that players can meet through the Archon Quests. She is very adept in the art of dance and has become famous for her performances in the Zubayr Theater.

Reliable leakers have revealed the resources that players should start farming in advance if they plan to summon Nilou from her rate-up banner.

Players might see Nilou on the 3.1 banner from September 28, 2022, onwards if she debuts in the first phase. If she debuts in the second phase, players have until November's third week to obtain all the materials needed for her ascension and talent levels.

As a resident of Sumeru, Nilou will need region-exclusive materials for her ascension and talent levels.

Players will first need to farm Varunada Lazurite Gemstones for Nilou's ascension. Here is a list of how many gemstones Nilou will need to ascend to level 90:

Varunada Lazurite Sliver x 3

Varunada Lazurite Fragment x 9

Varunada Lazurite Chunk x 9

Varunada Lazurite Gemstones x 6

The leaks also claim that Nilou will need a boss-drop material called the Perpetual Caliber as her ascension material.

The material can be farmed from a new Sumeru boss called the Aeonblight Drake (formerly known as Blightdrake), which is located in Sumeru's desert area. Hence, players will have to wait for patch 3.1 to launch in order to farm this ascension material.

Fortunately, the boss can also drop Varunada Lazurite Gemstones alongside Perpetual Caliber, allowing players to farm for Nilou efficiently.

How to find Padisarah

Just like every other Genshin Impact character, players will need to collect a local specialty flower as an ascension material. Nilou will need 168 Padisarahs to ascend to level 90.

Genshin Impact players can go to the Grand Bazaar to find an NPC named Jut. They can buy a few Padisarahs from him in exchange for Mora.

There are also around 76 locations in the Sumeru rainforest where players can find Padisarah. Players can take the help of HoYoverse's official interactive map or watch this YouTube guide that showcases a fast route to finding 70 Padisarahs.

Keep in mind that the Padisarah will take 48 hours to re-spawn. Genshin Impact players will have to wait for two days to harvest them again.

How to find Floating Fungi and their drops

Nilou will also need common drops from Floating Fungi, which can be found abundantly in the Sumeru rainforest and inside The Chasm.

Here is a list of all the drops needed to ascend Nilou to level 90:

18 x Fungai Spores

30 x Luminescent Pollen

36 x Crystalline Cyst Dust

Once again, players can get the help of the official interactive map to find the spawn location of these fungi enemies.

Alternatively, they can watch the YouTube guide above. The video showcases a farming route that will allow players to farm tons of Floating Fungi drops every day in Genshin Impact.

