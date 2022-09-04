Genshin Impact 3.1 leaks: Release date, banners, and new desert region

Genshin Impact's latest patch unlocks the rainforest part of the new Sumeru region. As per officials, the upcoming 3.1 update will unlock the desert area. The 3.0 Special Program has shared a roadmap with a list of expected release dates for future patches.

Based on the roadmap, the new patch update is expected to be released on September 28, 2022. Hence, players have two weeks in hand to save up enough primogems if they plan to summon on the upcoming rate-up banners.

Latest leaks have also revealed the in-game map view of the desert and details about other new content. Here is everything players need to know about the upcoming patch 3.1 update in Genshin Impact.

Release Date for the Patch 3.1 update and upcoming banners in Genshin Impact

Officials share the expected release dates for future patches (Image via Genshin Impact)

During the 3.0 Special Program, Genshin Impact officials shared the expected release dates for future patches. The new update will be released on the same day as Genshin Impact's second anniversary.

Based on the official announcements, all patches shown in the picture above, including 3.0 and 3.1 will be five weeks long.

Upcoming Character Banners and Reruns

The patch 3.1 update will introduce three new characters from Sumeru on the roster. The recent public beta leaks of 3.1 have already confirmed the debut of Cyno, Nilou, and Candace. Here is a quick rundown of the new characters:

Cyno: 5-star Electro Polearm

Nilou: 5-star Hydro Sword

Candace: 4-star Hydro Polearm

Drip marketing of upcoming 3.1 characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Speaking of banners, players should expect some character reruns since the latest leaks have revealed a Mondstadt event that is expected to drop with the patch 3.1 update. Hence, it is safe to assume that one or two characters from Mondstadt will return with the rate-up banners. Here are some of the characters that have the highest potential for their reruns in the upcoming patch update:

Albedo

Eula

Venti

Tighnari, who is currently running his rate-up banner, will be added to the Standard Banner in the patch 3.1 update.

Latest Genshin Impact leaks reveal Sumeru's desert area

Credible sources have revealed a leaked map image of Sumeru's desert area. After the release of the patch 3.1 update, players will have to play the Archon Quest, which will lead them to that part of the map.

Based on the leaks, the Desert area will be divided into three major regions. Players can activate around 15 Teleport Waypoints, three Domains, and three Statues of the Seven to easily travel long distances. Some leaks also suggest that Travelers will also experience mirages and hallucinations when exploring the desert on foot for too long.

Many in the community have speculated that the 3.1 leaks that show the desert of Sumeru might not be the complete desert map and future updates might unlock more parts of it. Overall, the patch looks packed with tons of exploration, new characters, events, enemies, and new quests, which means more Primogems for players.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta