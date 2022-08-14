Genshin Impact Sumeru update roadmap and official patch release dates

The next three Genshin Impact updates will all be one week shorter than usual. This change should shift the schedule back to its original state, although some Travelers might be disappointed. Still, Version 2.6 lasted longer than it should have, so it's understandable why HoYoverse is cutting time here to get back on track.

HoYoverse has officially confirmed the following release dates for the following Version Updates:

Version 3.0: August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 Version 3.1: September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 Version 3.2: November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 Version 3.3: December 7, 2022

This new schedule lines up with a recent leak stating that the following three updates would all be a week shorter than usual. HoYoverse did not comment on how long Version 3.3 is, so it's presumably the standard length (42 days).

Official Genshin Impact roadmap for the upcoming Sumeru updates

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.



More Details & Dates >>>

hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…



#GenshinImpact Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>> Versions 3.0 – 3.2 Duration DetailsDear Travelers,In future Versions 3.0 – 3.2, the version duration will be adjusted to 5 weeks.More Details & Dates >>>hoyolab.com/article_pre/83…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/NUPownLVue

The above tweet contains the official HoYoLAB article detailing the confirmation of the new Version Update release dates. Aside from what has been previously mentioned, the only other big news is that each Battle Pass level only needs 900 EXP, rather than the standard 1,000 for Versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2.

There isn't much to talk about in this specific news article other than it confirming a leak from Uncle Chasm, who still has a 100% accurate track record.

Genshin Impact 3.0 information

It's far too early to talk about what's going to happen in Versions 3.1, 3.2, or 3.3, even if players know their official release dates. Instead, it's worth covering the recently revealed Genshin Impact 3.0. Fans know that it will come out on August 24, 2022, with the most recent Special Program post revealing a bunch of news about the latest update.

The livestream can be viewed in the above YouTube video. Other than using the Redeem Codes as soon as possible, it's worth mentioning some of the other newly revealed content.

The first banner phase (Image via HoYoverse)

The first banner phase contains Tighnari and Zhongli as 5-star characters, with Collei being one of the three revealed 4-star characters for their Event Wishes. Most readers should already be familiar with Zhongli, so it's worth briefly covering Tighnari and Collei.

Tighnari is a brand new 5-star Dendro Bow user, whereas Collei wields a 4-star Dendro Bow. The two banners are expected to debut on August 24, 2022, with Sumeru also arriving on the same date.

The second banner phase in Genshin Impact 3.0 (Image via HoYoverse)

Dori is another brand new character, and she's a 4-star Electro Claymore user who will appear on both Ganyu and Kokomi's reruns. Most of these banners were leaked early on, although it's worth noting that Kokomi was completely absent from those leaks.

There is also plenty of other new content for players to look forward to, such as:

A new region to explore (Sumeru)

Continuation of the Archon Quest series

New artifacts

New monsters

New events

Travelers should remember that Genshin Impact 3.0 is due for an August 24, 2022, release date. Similarly, they should know that it will last one week less than previous updates.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul