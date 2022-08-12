Next three Genshin Impact patches to be shortened by a week, says leaker

A leaker with a 100% accurate track record has recently claimed that Genshin Impact 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will be one week shorter than previous updates. This would be an unprecedented move, considering that past updates were never shorter than usual.

On the flip side, there have been some longer updates, most notably with Version 2.6 lasting 62 days compared to the standard 42. The update after that also lasted one extra day, meaning the schedule has been shifted 21 days ahead. Cutting off potentially three weeks would get the schedule back on track (assuming this leak is authentic).

a.q. accepting corporate sponsorships for c6 cyno @SpendYourPrimos [Reliable - Uncle Chasm]



The above tweet comes from a reliable source claiming that the next three Version Updates will be one week shorter than average. It's been something that Genshin Impact players have been speculating for a while now, although it is worth reiterating that the above information hasn't been confirmed by HoYoverse yet.

Out of Uncle Chasm's leaks, 12 out of 12 leaks have been correct. And though there are several unverified leaks as of now, there is a good chance that they might be accurate too. This category includes the main leak that this article covers.

For those curious about Uncle Chasm's other claims, check out Uncle Dictionary, a public spreadsheet where these leaks are tracked. It even includes whether they were accurate or not. Here is the sheet.

Older leaks

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There is some data to suggest the Battle Pass in Version 3.0 ending one week earlier.



※ Subject to change.



There was an old Genshin Impact 3.0 leak stating that the Battle Pass would end a week earlier than anticipated. Normally, Battle Passes end a few days before the next Version Update comes out, but their ending a whole week ahead of time is unexpected.

Naturally, this led to speculation that Version 3.0 would be shorter than expected. However, these leaks focused on just one Version Update lasting a week less than usual, not three consecutive updates like the new leak states.

One can expect that each update will last for 35 days rather than the usual 42 days if the new leak is true. It doesn't mention anything about Genshin Impact 3.3 and beyond, such as whether those updates will last for the usual 42 days or not.

Shorter Version Updates

Some players might be disappointed to see some Sumeru updates last for fewer days (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 3.0 is expected to start on August 24, 2022. That means the following should be the start dates for the upcoming Version Updates, assuming the aforementioned leak is true:

Version 3.0: August 24, 2022

August 24, 2022 Version 3.1: September 28, 2022

September 28, 2022 Version 3.2: November 2, 2022

November 2, 2022 Version 3.3: December 7, 2022

The points were listed in the belief that Versions 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 will only last for 35 days rather than the usual 42 days; the new leaks do state that they are a week shorter than usual. It is also worth noting that the original leak informed fans that everything was subject to change. If that happened, this would be Uncle Chasm's first incorrect leak.

