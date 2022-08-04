Current leaks suggest Genshin Impact 3.0 patch may end early

One surprising piece of information from the recent Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks is the knowledge that this version update might end earlier than expected.

Typically, these version updates last for about 42 days. Anything longer or shorter than that is an anomaly, such as when Version 2.6 lasted for 62 days due to COVID-19 and its effects on Shanghai, where the developers are located.

The specific reason for this change is anybody's guess, but it's worth looking at the major leaks that have come out regarding Genshin Impact 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 may end earlier than expected

Project Celestia @projectcelestia



There is some data to suggest the Battle Pass in Version 3.0 ending one week earlier.



※ Subject to change.



The first major Genshin Impact 3.0 leak to look at states that the Battle Pass ends about a week earlier than usual. It doesn't specify an exact date, and it does mention that everything is subject to change. Travelers should know that whenever a Battle Pass ends, the version update typically ends shortly afterward.

For example, Version 2.7's duration was from May 31, to July 13, 2022. By comparison, its Battle Pass went from May 31, to July 11. This pattern is consistent with other updates except for Version 2.6, due to the 2.7 update being delayed then.

The above leak from Project Celestia implies that the next update could be shorter than usual since most updates' Battle Passes don't end a week early for no particular reason (at least based on past precedence).

Another leaker shared some interesting information shown above. Basically, the above Reddit post states the following:

The Tokyo Game Show is from September 15 to 18

Genshin Impact will be broadcast this year on it

That broadcast is 12 days before the Version Update, implying that Version 3.1 begins on September 28

Keep in mind that this post is classified as speculation, and Genshin Impact 3.0 has not been confirmed to have fewer days than the average update. If this next version update is shorter than usual, then the banners last for fewer days to reflect that.

Version 3.0 banner rumors

The above Reddit post shows some now-deleted tweets of an unverified leak from an otherwise reliable leaker. Travelers already knew from previous leaks that Tighnari, Dori, and Collei would be playable in this update. However, specific details regarding their banners weren't revealed at the time.

This tweet basically states that Tighnari and Collei will be in the first banner, whereas Dori will appear in the next one. Tighnari is a 5-star character, but some readers might be wondering who the other 5-stars might be in this update.

Before diving into the reruns section, it's worth noting that there isn't much information on this supposed third banner, especially with the other leaks mentioning how short the next update will be.

friendship ended w vox, cyno is milord now @SpendYourPrimos



This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (هيثم waiting room) @SaveYourPrimos Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)



Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time. Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time. [Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos… [Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.This is being posted on our side account as this is an original leak and has not yet been made public. We have been given permission to share the news. - IT twitter.com/SaveYourPrimos…

Ganyu and Zhongli will supposedly have reruns in Genshin Impact 3.0. The banner order is apparently Tighnari in the first half, but it was not specified if Ganyu and Zhongli are getting reruns in the second half together or if one of them will be in the same phase as Tighnari.

