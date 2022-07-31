Genshin Impact 3.0 banners, reruns, and weapons as per leaks

With an abundance of Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks, it's worth aggregating some of the banner information for readers to see. This article will specifically focus on banners, including reruns and a supposed weapon banner. Some details haven't been outright confirmed yet, so readers should keep that in mind while looking at these leaks.

These leaks come from various different sources, so it's not just one person's leaks. That means some of the information could be accurate, while the rest could be off the mark.

Summary of various Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks for new banners and reruns

The above characters are the only known ones to appear on a banner in Genshin Impact 3.0. There are several fake images out there showing off specific banners, but Travelers should know that such details haven't been confirmed to be happening as of yet.

Tighnari, Dori, and Collei have all been subject to numerous substantial leaks thanks to their appearances in the latest beta, which confirmed old leaks stating that they would be playable in this update. Everything from their gameplay to their Ascension Materials has been leaked thus far.

Tighnari is a 5-star character, whereas Collei and Dori are 4-stars. The next section of this article covers Ganyu and Zhongli in more detail.

Reruns

Apparently, Zhongli and Ganyu will see reruns in Genshin Impact 3.0. Uncle Chasm has always been correct when it comes to leaks, so there is a very strong possibility that this leak is credible too. Just for reference, here is the last time both 5-star characters had a rerun:

Ganyu: Version 2.4 (January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022)

Version 2.4 (January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022) Zhongli: Version 2.4 (January 25, 2022 - February 15, 2022)

This leak doesn't state which half of the next update the popular duo will be available in or much about the specific 4-star characters who will appear alongside them.

Weapons

The above Reddit post contains a translation of a leak that discusses Hunter's Path and Primordial Jade Cutter being on a Genshin Impact 3.0 weapon banner. It doesn't reveal what the 4-star weapons are or any specific details on the other major weapon banner of that update.

Hunter's Path has been described as Tighnari's Bow before, so players believe that it may share a release date with his banner. It will be making its grand debut in this upcoming update, while the other main 5-star weapon here has been featured several times before. The last time Primordial Jade Cutter was featured back in Version 2.5 (from February 16, 2022, to March 8, 2022).

On a related note, it's worth noting that several old weapons have been updated to include synergy with the Dendro Elemental Reactions. The full list of updated weapons includes:

Dark Iron Sword

Quartz

Emerald Orb

The Viridescent Hunt

Do note that there is also a slew of new craftable weapons for players to discover, which this hyperlinked article covers. Also, keep in mind that all of this Genshin Impact 3.0 leak-based information is subject to change.

