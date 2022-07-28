Genshin Impact 3.0 might rerun two popular character banners suggests leaker

Genshin Impact leakers have revealed that the upcoming version 3.0 update will rerun Ganyu and Zhongli on the character event banners. Patch 3.0 is already a massive update that players are looking forward to due to all the upcoming content from the new regions and new elemental reactions to new characters.

Having two of the most meta characters back on the featured banners is just an added bonus for the community. While Ganyu is still considered one of the best single-target DPS, Zhongli is a beast when it comes to providing strong shields and shredding the enemy's resistance to damage. Here is everything players need to know about the latest leaks regarding the Genshin Impact 3.0 reruns.

Latest Genshin Impact leaks suggest rerun of Zhongli and Ganyu in patch 3.0

Either something new has been planned for the Anniversary banner (second half of 3.0), or celebrations will be pushed ~1 week to align with original Anniversary plans (first half of 3.1.)

Reminder: A Genesis Crystal Top-Up Reset is expected at this time.



[Reliable - Uncle Chasm] Zhongli and Ganyu will be receiving reruns in 3.0.

Recent leaks have already shared that new Sumeru characters will be featured in the upcoming Genshin Impact version 3.0 update. However, a new piece of information shared by reliable leaker SYP reveals that patch 3.0 will also have rerun banners for two popular characters from Liyue.

Additionally, it was also revealed that these two characters in question are, in fact, Zhongli and Ganyu. Apparently, the two meta characters will return to featured banners for reruns in the second half.

Fans will have to choose between saving their Primogems for newer Sumeru characters and summoning on these character reruns to get their hands on a strong Cryo DPS or reliable shielder. Despite the arrival of many new Cryo characters, Ganyu continues to dominate as a DPS due to her charged attacks and insane AoE bursts.

On the other hand, there is yet to be another character that rivals Zhongli when compared to providing strong shields or shredding the enemy's resistance.

Zhongli and Ganyu have had reruns before. Hence, the community has an opportunity to collect additional constellations with their upcoming return to the featured banner in patch 3.0. Since the rerun banners will drop in Phase II of Genshin Impact 3.0, fans can expect them to drop anywhere in the first or second week of September.

What else to expect from Genshin Impact 3.0 banners?

While the Phase II banners will feature reruns of Zhongli and Ganyu, Phase I banners will feature the debut of a new Sumeru character, Tighnari. The new 5-star Sumeru character is a Dendro user with mastery over the bow.

Apart from Tighnari, a couple of 4-star characters will also be introduced in patch 3.0 banners. Dori and Collei are the new and upcoming 4-star characters that are confirmed to be introduced in the upcoming patch update. Dori is an Electro user with mastery over Claymore weapons, and Collei is a Dendro user with mastery over Bow weapons.

Although these new 4-star Sumeru characters are confirmed to debut in 3.0 banners, no information has been leaked about their order. It is possible for Collei and Dori to appear on different halves of the patch or appear on the same banner. However, players will have to wait for future leaks or announcements for more clarity.

