Genshin Impact 2.8 second phase events, banners, and 4-stars revealed

Travelers already knew what to expect from Genshin Impact 2.8's second phase via leaks, but official confirmation is always welcome. The official Twitter account unveiled everything that Travelers could expect to see in the upcoming days. This includes everything from events and banners to specific dates to consider.

The second phase will officially begin on August 2, 2022, which is when Yoimiya's rerun will finally happen. There is plenty of new content to look at here, especially for Travelers who don't pay attention to the leaking scene. The main announcement can be seen down below.

Genshin Impact 2.8 second phase announcements: New events and banner details

There is a lot to process, so here is a brief summary of the dates that players need to know for the second half of Genshin Impact 2.8:

Yoimiya Rerun: August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022

August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022 Thundering Pulse & Summit Shaper banner: August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022

August 2, 2022 - August 23, 2022 Reminiscent Regiment event: August 4, 2022 - August 15, 2022

August 4, 2022 - August 15, 2022 Evermotion Mechanical Painting event: August 12, 2022 - August 22, 2022

It's worth covering the events here since they include brand new content. Reminiscent Regiment takes place on the Golden Apple Archipelago, and it's about "challenges within mirages." It features standard rewards, such as Primogems and Talent Level-Up Materials. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 32 or higher and have completed Summertime Odyssey: I to be eligible.

The next event is Evermotion Mechanical Painting, which involves the player helping an NPC from Fontaine fix some Mechanical Painting Parts. It also includes the usual standard rewards of Primogems and Weapon Ascension Materials. Travelers must be Adventure Rank 18 or higher and have completed Prologue: Act III - Song of the Dragon and Freedom to participate.

Yoimiya rerun in Genshin Impact 2.8

Yoimiya's rerun begins at 18:00 server time on August 2, 2022. It will end at 14:59:59 server time on August 23, 2022. Yoimiya will be the sole 5-star character featured on this banner, with the featured 4-star characters being:

Bennett

Yun Jin

Xinyan

There is no second 5-star character banner happening alongside this rerun. Some players will enjoy spending their Primogems on this rerun, while others will skip it for something they deem more worthwhile. Yoimiya hasn't been summonable since her last banner, which happened nearly a year ago back in Version 2.0.

There is a new weapon banner to check out as well, which will be explored more in the next section.

New weapon banner in Genshin Impact 2.8

This Epitome Invocation has the same start and end times as Yoimiya's rerun, which runs from August 2 to August 23, 2022. It features Thundering Pulse and Summit Shaper as the two featured 5-star weapons. Thundering Pulse has previously only been featured once, when Yoimiya last had her original banner. Summit Shaper was featured twice beforehand, and its most recent appearance was from April 28, 2021 to May 18, 2021.

It's safe to say that it's been a while since Travelers could reliably get these two weapons. As for the featured 4-star weapons, here they are:

Alley Hunter

Dragon's Bane

Sacrificial Greatsword

The Flute

Wine and Song

There is still plenty to look forward to in Genshin Impact 2.8, although some players might be more excited to see Sumeru in the following update.

