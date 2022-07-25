Genshin Impact streamer causes controversy by playing unreleased Sumeru content from beta

Genshin Impact's patch 3.0 is set to be released around the end of August, right after patch 2.8 comes to an end. However, several people who have access to the closed beta are already experiencing it right now.
As it happens, streaming or even showcasing any content from the closed beta is strictly prohibited, but one Twitch streamer named "Mordex" was caught doing the same on July 24, 2022.
This has sparked major controversy within the community and there is a big chance that HoYoverse might take legal action against the streamer.
It is unclear on whether the streamer did this intentionally or if they did not read the terms and conditions that came with being part of the closed beta test.
HoYoverse has previously sued multiple Genshin Impact leakers who revealed information through closed beta
Leaking information is something that HoYoverse condemns quite a lot. This is because of loss of all the hype that comes when a Genshin Impact livestream leaks closely guarded information.
While some people claim that leaked information helps free-to-play players as it helps them save up Primogems in advance, there is no doubt that it is illegal to do so. This is because when someone gets early access to some information, it is usually under a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
Leaking the same is punishable by law and HoYoverse has every right to take legal action. In fact, in the past, several leakers have faced lawsuits worth thousands of dollars on account of leaking information from the closed beta of Genshin Impact.
There are quite a few leakers who have even stopped revealing information or have made their Twitter accounts private so that HoYoverse cannot catch them. The leaks are also quite limited, in order to stop raising suspision within the community.
Fans react to Mordex streaming Genshin Impact's closed beta
When people found out that a Genshin Impact streamer is showcasing Sumeru on a livestream, they were quite concerned. This is because there is absolutely no way HoYoverse does not get to know about this.
However, once that happens, the streamer will not only be subject to legal action, there is a chance that their Twitch account might get banned as well.
As of now, there is no such news, though some of the people who watched the stream are claiming that the streamer was live for approximately three hours and might do it again tomorrow.
Regardless of the reason for streaming the same, this is definitely a major risk and could cause a lot of problems for Mordex in the near future.