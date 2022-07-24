Genshin Impact 3.0: Sumeru release date, new characters, and everything known so far

Genshin Impact is going to introduce a brand new region called Sumeru along with patch 3.0. This is going to be a massive patch that will propel the game towards another year's worth of content.

Apart from Sumeru, players will get a brand new element, several new characters, new enemies to fight, and further progression in the ever-expanding story of Genshin Impact. This article contains information on everything known so far regarding patch 3.0 and Sumeru.

Most bits of information have come to light thanks to leakers and data miners. It is therefore advised that fans take this information with a pinch of salt. However, these leakers have been reliable on almost every other occasion in the past, which means there is definitely a lot to hope for.

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 will introduce Dendro along with characters like Tighnari and Collei

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 is set for release right after the current patch ends. If there are no delays, patch 3.0 should go live around the end of August. Therefore, players have approximately four weeks to get their affairs in order to face the challenges that Sumeru is going to pose.

However, to do that, players will need to know the various things that will be coming out along with Sumeru.

General information regarding patch 3.0 and Dendro

The first and most crucial piece of information that fans should be aware of is that Sumeru is finally going to introduce the Dendro element into the game. The developers have confirmed that this element will react with Pyro, Hydro, and Electro.

Therefore, players should ensure that at least one character from each of these three elemental types is ready to tackle the various enemies within patch 3.0.

Secondly, Sumeru will comprise both a tropical section as well as a desert section. However, leakers have predicted that patch 3.0 will only feature the forest region, while the desert region will come out with patch 3.1.

Apart from that, the game will also introduce two brand new enemies called the Electro Regisvine and Jadeplume Terrorshrooms. The latter will be the primary source of all materials that players will require to raise their Dendro characters' levels.

Characters and Artifacts

Genshin Impact patch 3.0 will introduce one new 5-star and two new 4-star characters to the game. The 5-star character is going to be known as Tighnari, and he will be a bow user featuring the Dendro Element.

Amongst the 4-star characters, Collei will be a bow user who will feature the Dendro element, while Dori will be a claymore user featuring the Electro element. There are currently strong rumors that Collei will be given to players for free during patch 3.0 of Genshin Impact.

Apart from that, the Traveler will also get to use Dendro resonance, as is expected from the release of every major region. However, there is no information on a second 5-star character in patch 3.0, which suggests that there will be a rerun along with the release of Tighnari.

Coming to the Artifacts, leaks suggest that two new sets will be introduced to the game along with patch 3.0. The first one will be called Memories of Deep Forest, which will be targeted toward Dendro characters.

The second one will be called the Ornamental Gold Dream, which will be meant for Elemental Mastery scaling characters. As of now, both the sets look impressive, but the utility of the same will be clearer once 3.0 is officially released.

Finally, it is important to mention that the following artifact sets will be added to the Strongbox along with patch 3.0:

Thundering Fury

Thundersoother

Viridescent Venerer

Maiden Beloved

Archaic Petra

Retracing Bolide

Crimson Witch of Flames

Lavawalker

Blizzard Strayer

Heart of Depth

Thus, players who still do not have good artifacts on their favorite characters can store the bad ones and drop them on the strongbox for a much more streamlined farming experience.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far