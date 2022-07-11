Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Constellations and abilities of Dori and Tighnari leaked

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed new information about the kits of both Dori and Tighnari, two characters set to be released in the 3.0 update. Tighnari and Dori are some of the most unique character designs to be featured in Genshin so far, and many players are planning to summon them from the featured banner when they are released later this year.

Fans will want to make sure they are prepared to grab these characters, and they can find out more about their abilities and constellations here.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks reveal the kits of Tighnari and Dori

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to bring an incredible amount of content to the game, including new characters, a whole new Element to play with, and a new region to explore. During this update, fans will get the chance to summon for Dori and Tighnari, two characters that the Traveler will likely meet along their way. These two powerful characters will bring a unique set of skills to any team, along with some incredible constellations and passives. Here's what's known so far:

Tighnari

Tighnari is the game's latest 5-star character, and he will play similarly to Ganyu with an emphasis on making the most out of his devastating charged attack. Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro Bow user who can fire arrows that are accompanied by a burst of Dendro. Upon hitting an enemy, the burst will explode into several homing arrows that track down foes and damage them.

The rest of his kit is based around buffing this ability and allowing him to deal even more Dendro damage. His Elemental Skill will create an AOE that damages opponents with Dendro and decreases the charge time of his next three Charged Attacks. His Elemental Burst allows him to fire a massive shot that will split up into a ton of homing arrows. Genshin Impact players will definitely want to give Tighnari a try if they like archers.

Tighnari's constellations provide a significant boost to his damage output, allowing players to get even more out of his unique charged attack. Genshin Impact fans who are planning on using Tighnari as their main source of damage as they travel throughout Sumeru may want to grab these constellations to increase his viability by a large margin. Here's what they provide him:

Constellation 1: Increases Tighnari's Charged Attack Crit Rate by 15%.

Constellation 2: When there are enemies inside the AOE of Tighnari's Elemental Skill, he will gain a 20% Dendro DMG Bonus.

Constellation 3: Boosts his Elemental Burst by three levels.

Constellation 4: Tighnari will increase the Elemental Mastery of his team by 60 after casting his Elemental Burst, and if his burst triggers a Dendro reaction, it will further increase their Elemental Mastery by 60, along with refreshing the duration of the buff.

Constellation 5: Boosts his Elemental Skill by three levels.

Constellation 6: Tighnari's charged attack will have its charge time decreased by 0.9 seconds and will release an additional arrow upon hit.

Dori

Dori is another character coming during Genshin Impact 3.0, though she is a 4-star Electro Claymore user that will likely not appear until the second half of the update. She has a striking design and has become quite popular in the community. Many fans are planning on using her in their teams, as she has a very interesting way of healing her allies.

Dori's Elemental Skill allows her to summon a turret that will deal Electro damage to her enemies, while her Elemental Burst creates a Spirit of the Lamp that will regenerate Elemental Energy and HP to her allies. Her constellations will allow her to boost her damage and supportive output by a ton:

Constellation 1: The number of attacks created by her Elemental Skill is increased by one.

Constellation 2: When the Lamp Spirit heals the character it is connected to, it will fire an attack from that character's position that deals 20% of the damage from Dori's Elemental Skill.

Constellation 3: Increases the level of Dori's Elemental Skill by three.

Constellation 4: The character connected to the Lamp Spirit will gain buffs based on their current HP and Energy. When their HP is lower than 50%, they will gain 50% Incoming Healing Bonus. When their Energy is less than 50%, they gain 30% Energy Recharge.

Constellation 5: Increases the level of Dori's Elemental Burst by three.

Constellation 6: Dori gains the following buffs for three seconds after using her Elemental Skill: She gains an Electro Infusion, and when her Normal Attacks strike opponents, all party members will heal for HP equivalent to 4% of Dori's Max HP.

Genshin Impact's latest characters bring a lot to the table, and players will want to make sure they are able to summon them when they arrive in the 3.0 update.

