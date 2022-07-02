Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks: Tighnari, Collei, and Dori gameplay videos

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are in no shortage as of late. Players have new Tighnari, Collei, and Dori gameplay videos this time.

There is a lot to take in here, so this article will try to compile them all for the reader's convenience. Some links are bound to get copyright struck, so users better see them while they last.

It includes content such as the three characters':

Charged Attacks

Normal Attacks

Elemental Skills

Elemental Bursts

Idle Animations

All three characters are expected to be playable in version 3.0.

Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks for three characters

Tighnari gameplay

The first gameplay video to see is Tighnari's. It starts with his Charged Attack, which takes about three seconds to charge to its maximum level.

Once he shoots, the arrow hits a target, and some additional arrows spawn and shoot the same target. Gamers see him walk back and forth a bit before finally getting to his Elemental Skill.

He basically throws an object that explodes into some Dendro cloud. Its exact effects aren't too clear in the video, but it does have a good range.

The leaker then shows off another angle of Tighnari's Elemental Skill. The final part of this Genshin Impact leak is his Elemental Burst, where he shoots one arrow that seemingly becomes six homing arrows.

Tighnari is a 5-star Dendro Bow user.

Sumeru 3.0 leaks //



Tighnari idle, he is literally the CUTEST

Xwides Impact @Xwides Еще одна анимация бездействия Еще одна анимация бездействия https://t.co/gbscWBfEYF

These two tweets show off Tighnari's idle animations in Genshin Impact 3.0. Some players love to see these animations, so it's posted above for their convenience.

Collei gameplay

COLLEI'S GAMEPLAY SHOWCASE GUYS!!!

she's so graceful and beautiful i love her

she's so graceful and beautiful i love her COLLEI'S GAMEPLAY SHOWCASE GUYS!!!she's so graceful and beautiful i love her https://t.co/HZUrQaBNfp

This Genshin Impact 3.0 leak starts with a simple Charged Attack that doesn't have any gimmick attached to it. Afterward, she throws a boomerang and another attack that summons her leaked companion, who seems to jump around a bit in a wide area.

These leaks usually show off the Elemental Skill before the Burst, so the boomerang is likely to be Collei's Elemental Skill. She is a 4-star character, so she doesn't get the brief cut-in that Tighnari got in his gameplay video.

Collei is a 4-star Dendro Bow user.

Like before, some users might wish to see Collei's idle animations. These Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks have them covered in that regard.

Dori gameplay

Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore with a unique Charged Attack. She gets on her pinkish-purplish creature, who proceeds to do the usual spinning Charged Attack animation similar to Noelle.

Dori's Normal Attacks also have this creature helping her swing her weapon. Her Elemental Skill is briefly seen in this leak as she takes out a genie lamp that appears to attack what's in front of her.

The camera cuts away, so it's not the clearest footage in that regard. Afterward, her Elemental Burst has her throw the genie lamp, which is shown to be capable of healing her.

Dori Powercreeping everyone else's idle animations

The final Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks are Dori's idle animations. Like with the other idle animation leaks, Dori showcases her personality quite a bit here.

More Genshin Impact 3.0 leaks will likely arrive in the upcoming days, which should be exciting for gamers, considering they already got a ton of leaks these past few days.

