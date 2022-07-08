Genshin Impact Nahida leaks: Dendro Archon's possible release date and more sneak peeks

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed a better look at the Dendro Archon Nahida, along with more information about her model. She is Teyvat's youngest Archon and has only led the land of Dendro for 500 years.

Nahida also goes by the name Kusanali, and it seems her identity will play a significant role in the story of Sumeru.

Players will likely interact with her a lot as they progress through Sumeru's storyline, and fans should ensure they have Primogems saved up to summon her when she releases later this year.

Genshin Impact leaks: Nahida model and more

Thanks to Genshin Impact leaks, fans have another look at the Dendro Archon Nahida, who will appear as users explore the new region, Sumeru. She is the youngest Archon, having taken over only 500 years ago from the previous Dendro Archon, who died during the Cataclysm.

Gamers will meet her quite a bit, as it seems she will play a big role in the Traveler's journey through the new region.

Given that Nahida is an Archon, she will likely release in the second update of the new region, similar to how Raiden Shogun was released in 2.1. This would mean that she releases during 3.1, on October 5, though this is still early speculation.

Leaks have yet to reveal anything about Nahida's kit, though given that Archons usually have a much stronger version of the Traveler's kit, gamers can make some assumptions.

According to leaks, the Dendro Traveler will be able to create an object that will fire at their enemies and react with different elements. These elements will cause it to have unique effects, like firing faster, hitting harder, or even a massive AOE explosion.

If Nahida follows suit, she may be able to create an even stronger construct or multiple plants on the battlefield to deal damage.

Nahida seems to play a massive role in Sumeru, and the people revere her as a helpful Archon and have even given her the pet name Lesser Lord. This is likely due to her small stature, and she likely has taken on Al-Haitham as a retainer because of this.

Like Yae Miko and Raiden Shogun, Nahida has Al-Haitham as a follower, and he will probably also spend a lot of time with the Traveler.

Nahida still has tons of mysteries surrounding her, and players will have to uncover them as they progress through the story of Sumeru. It is a massive region with tons of places where secrets could lie unburied.

By exploring it and interacting with its characters, the Traveler will slowly unravel the truth behind Nahida. Gamers will want to make sure they keep a close eye out for her as they prepare for Genshin Impact 3.0.

Update 3.0 will release in a few weeks, and Genshin Impact users will be able to explore the massive region of Sumeru, along with meeting the new Dendro Archon Nahida.

