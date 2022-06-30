Genshin Impact 3.0 leak reveals Dori and Collei's appearances and abilities

More patch 3.0 leaks have revealed artwork of upcoming Sumeru characters in Genshin Impact. Recently, Tighnari, a 5-star Dendro bow character, was the first to have his character artwork leaked.

Since then, credible sources have revealed the splash artwork of Dori and Collei, who happen to be 4-star characters who will also debut in the upcoming Sumeru update. Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user, while Collei is a 4-star Dendro character with mastery over bow weapons.

Genshin Impact 3.0: Leaks reveal Collei and Dori's artwork

Previously only known to readers of the official Genshin Impact manga, Collei will debut in the upcoming Sumeru update in August. Lots of information can be extracted about her from the official manga and recent leaks.

The latest leaks have also leaked how she will look in-game.

As a 4-star Dendro character, Collei's character design has lots of inspiration from Amber. This is understandable, considering the special bond Collei and Amber shared in the official manga.

It also pointed out the ribbon tied up with her Dendro vision, using a bow and a mechanical cat (which is a Barron bunny in Amber's case)

The leaked image shows Collei has grown greatly since her appearance in the official manga. With long green hair and purple eyes, Collei now works as a forest ranger currently going through her training.

Despite being one of the starter characters, very few players use Amber, and many hope that Collei does not end up like that in Genshin Impact.

Moving forward, the Sumeru merchant Dori is a 4-star Electro Claymore user, and not much is known about her origin or personal background. Previous leaks have revealed that Dori is aware of Traveler's actions in other nations and seems curious about them.

Dori joins the Chibi squad as the splash art shows that her character design uses a small female child model. Many have compared her to Diona and how similar they look when comparing the color scheme.

Fans also refer to Dori as the "cooler version of Diona" because of her aesthetics and fashion in Genshin Impact.

Dori has some distinct design features, including dress, hair, and amber eyes. The splash art also shows a picture of a lamp and a spirit coming out of it.

Although the lamp's spirit is part of her abilities, it is also an indicator of the existence of Genie in Sumeru. Many have speculated that Dori will have a fun and mischievous personality.

Readers must remember that these images may be correct, but the final in-game model might underdo visual changes before their debut. Hence, they are advised to take this data with a pinch of salt and wait for the official announcements for further clarity.

Gamers can also expect the upcoming 2.8 Special Program to disclose more information about Sumeru and the upcoming Genshin Impact characters mentioned in this article.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far